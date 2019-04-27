Meet Lions draft picks Jahlani Tavai, Will Harris
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai, left, tackles Air Force quarterback Nate Romine after a short run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Lions' second-round pick, Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai, is 6-foot-2, 250 pounds. He has a 78-inch wingspan, an arm length of 31⅞ inches and a hand size of 9 inches. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) keeps his eyes on the football before making an interception in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai registered 390 tackles, including 41 for losses (16 sacks) in four years at Hawaii (2015-18). He also had two interceptions. Eugene Tanner, AP
Fullscreen
Nevada running back James Butler (20) attempts to get past Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Nevada running back James Butler (20) attempts to get past Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) during an October 2016 game in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP
Fullscreen
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai leads his teammates in the team's traditional haka, or war cry, after defeating Air Force in the second overtime period of an NCAA college football game ,Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai leads his teammates in the team's traditional haka, or war cry, after defeating Air Force in October 2016. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) comes from behind to sack Fresno State quarterback Zack Greenlee (17) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai played in 47 games as a four-year starter during his college career.  Eugene Tanner, AP
Fullscreen
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) looks over to the sideline in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Jahlani Tavai also saw limited role as a punter during his freshman season. Eugene Tanner, AP
Fullscreen
Hawaii Warriors linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jahlani Tavai is the first player from the University of Hawaii taken in the NFL Draft since 2015 when running back Joey Iosefa was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Boston College defensive back Will Harris, right, pursues Miami running back DeeJay Dallas
Boston College defensive back Will Harris, right, pursues Miami running back DeeJay Dallas Michael Dwyer, AP
Fullscreen
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added a linebacker and safety on the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting Hawaii's Jahlani Tavai and Boston College's Will Harris on Friday night. 

    The team has five picks remaining for Saturday — one in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds and two in the seventh. Here are a list of 12 prospects who could make sense if they're available when Detroit is on the clock to round out the draft class. 

    Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

    There's a clear trend developing in how Bob Quinn values defensive line in the draft. He's took five linemen in his first three years, with four coming on the third day. And after none through three rounds this year, there's a good chance the trend lives on. 

    Nelson comes out of a program Lions coach Matt Patricia loves, and with a 6-foot-7, 271-pound frame, Nelson offers a big, physical edge-setter, who can slide inside on passing situations. 

    Ryan Finley, QB, North Carolina State

    A quarterback is certainly in play on Day 3 and Finley is the top guy available at the position, according to most analysts. He has good size, standing 6-foot-4, and throws an accurate ball, completing better than 67 percent of his throws as a fifth-year senior. 

    Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

    The Lions could get away without drafting a running back, but the team would also benefit from adding another long-term option to the roster. Anderson is high-risk, high-reward. He's had awful luck with injuries, suffering three unrelated season-enders at Oklahoma. But when he's healthy, he's a big, productive one-cut runner. 

    Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

    Another quarterback, Thorson is also 6-foot-4 with high-level intelligence and strong fundamentals. His statistics aren't as impressive as Finley's, but Thorson also played with lesser talent. Side note, Thorson went to the same high school as former Lions quarterback Chuck Long. 

    Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis

    A part of one of the most-exciting backfield tandems in college football last season, Pollard is a big-play ball carrier with receiving potential. He averaged more than 30 catches and 6.8 yards per carry the past three seasons. 

    Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

    While the accuracy hasn't always been consistent, Matthew Stafford has always had the arm strength to throw the long ball. Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay are both capable of stretching the field, but if either goes down, like Jones did last season, that element of the passing attack suffers. Slayton could keep it afloat. The speedster averaged over 20 yards per catch during his college carer. 

    Michael Jordan, OL, Ohio State

    In the third day, it's about finding versatility along the offensive line. Jordan started at both guard and center for the Buckeyes. At 6-foot-6, he's tall for an interior lineman, which could lead to some leverage issues against technically-sound defensive tackles. 

    Maxx Crosby, DE, Eastern Michigan

    We're always going to try to squeeze in a local product into these lists. Crosby was highly productive for the Eagles, racking up more than 35 tackles behind the line and forcing eight fumbles over the past two seasons. Add in his impressive athletic testing at the combine and you have an intriguing developmental prospect on your hands. The only concern is his shorter than desired arm length for Detroit's scheme.

    Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

    If Johnson was more technically proficient he'd be long gone. At 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, with 4.4 speed, he checks a lot of boxes otherwise. His production has been somewhat disappointing, with four interceptions and 12 pass defenses in 22 games over two seasons. 

    Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

    A big, long, explosive interior lineman capable of maintaining two gaps, Wren would give the Lions some insurance at defensive tackle if they can't agree to terms on an extension with A'Shawn Robinson at the end of the season. 

    Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

    Also standing 6-foot-2, Oruwariye isn't quite as fast or agile as Johnson, but has a better feel for locating the ball, picking off seven passes the past two years. 

    Ross Pierschbacher, OL, Alabama

    Another versatile lineman from a top conference, Pierschbacher has four years of starting experience, playing the first three at guard before moving to center in 2018. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE