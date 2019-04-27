Arizona
1 (1) Kyler Murray, qb, Oklahoma.
2 (33) Byron Murphy, cb, Washington.
2 (62) Andy Isabella, wr, UMass.
3 (65) Zach Allen, de, Boston College.
4 (103) Hakeem Butler, wr, Iowa State.
5 (139) Deionte Thompson, db, Alabama.
6 (174) Keesean Johnson, wr, Fresno State.
6 (179) Lamont Gaillard, c, Georgia.
7 (248) Joshua Miles, ot, Morgan State.
7 (249) Michael Dogbe, dt, Temple.
7 (254) Caleb Wilson, te, UCLA.
Atlanta
1 (14) Chris Lindstrom, g, Boston College.
1 (31) Kaleb McGary, ot, Washington.
4 (111) Kendall Sheffield, db, Ohio State.
4 (135) John Cominsky, de, Charleston.
5 (152) Qadree Ollison, rb, Pittsburgh.
5 (172) Jordan Miller, cb, Washington.
6 (203) Marcus Green, wr, Louisiana-Monroe.
Baltimore
1 (25) Marquise Brown, wr, Oklahoma.
3 (85) Jaylon Ferguson, de, Louisiana Tech.
3 (93) Miles Boykin, wr, Notre Dame.
4 (113) Justice Hill, rb, Oklahoma State.
4 (123) Ben Powers, g, Oklahoma.
4 (127) Iman Marshall, cb, Southern Cal.
5 (160) Daylon Mack, dt, Texas A&M.
6 (197) Trace McSorley, qb, Penn State.
Buffalo
1 (9) Ed Oliver, dt, Houston.
2 (38) Cody Ford, ot, Oklahoma.
3 (74) Devin Singletary, rb, Florida Atlantic.
3 (96) Dawson Knox, te, Mississippi.
5 (147) Vosean Joseph, lb, Florida.
6 (181) Jaquan Johnson, s, Miami.
7 (225) Darryl Johnson, de, NC A&T.
7 (228) Tommy Sweeney, te, Boston College.
Carolina
1 (16) Brian Burns, de, Florida State.
2 (47) Greg Little, ot, Mississippi.
3 (100) Will Grier, qb, West Virginia.
4 (115) Christian Miller, lb, Alabama.
5 (154) Jordan Scarlett, rb, Florida.
6 (212) Dennis Daley, ot, South Carolina.
7 (237) Terry Godwin, wr, Georgia.
Chicago
3 (73) David Montgomery, rb, Iowa State.
4 (126) Riley Ridley, wr, Georgia.
6 (205) Duke Shelley, cb, Kansas State.
7 (222) Kerrith Whyte, rb, Florida Atlantic.
7 (238) Stephen Denmark, cb, Valdosta State.
Cincinnati
1 (11) Jonah Williams, ot, Alabama.
2 (52) Drew Sample, te, Washington.
3 (72) Germaine Pratt, lb, N.C. State.
4 (104) Ryan Finley, qb, N.C. State.
4 (125) Renell Wren, dt, Arizona State.
4 (136) Michael Jordan, g, Ohio State.
6 (182) Trayveon Williams, rb, Texas A&M.
6 (210) Desahun Davis, lb, Auburn.
6 (211) Rodney Anderson, rb, Oklahoma.
7 (223) Jordan Brown, cb, South Dakota State.
Cleveland
2 (46) Greedy Williams, db, LSU.
3 (80) Sione Takitaki, lb, BYU.
4 (119) Sheldrick Redwine, s, Miami.
5 (155) Mack Wilson, lb, Alabama.
5 (170) Austin Seibert, k, Oklahoma.
6 (189) Drew Forbes, g, Southeast Missouri.
7 (221) Donnie Lewis, cb, Tulane.
Dallas
2 (58) Trysten Hill, dt, Central Florida.
3 (90) Connor McGovern, g, Penn State.
4 (117) Austin Bryant, de, Clemson.
4 (128) Tony Pollard, rb, Memphis.
5 (158) Michael Jackson, cb, Miami.
5 (165) Joe Jackson, de, Miami.
6 (213) Donovan Wilson, s, Texas A&M.
7 (218) Mike Weber, rb, Ohio State.
7 (241) Jalen Jelks, de, Oregon.
Denver
1 (20) Noah Fant, te, Iowa.
2 (41) Dalton Risner, ot, Kansas State.
2 (42) Drew Lock, qb, Missouri
3 (71) Dre'Mont Jones, dt, Ohio State.
5 (156) Justin Hollins, lb, Oregon.
6 (187) Juwann Winfree, wr, Colorado.
Detroit
1 (8) T.J. Hockenson, te, Iowa.
2 (43) Jahlani Tavai, lb, Hawaii.
3 (81) Will Harris, s, Boston College.
4 (117) Austin Bryant, de, Clemson.
5 (146) Amani Oruwarlye, cb, Penn State.
6 (184) Travis Fulgham, wr, Old Dominion.
6 (186) Ty Johnson, rb, Maryland.
7 (224) Isaac Nauta, te, Georgia.
7 (229) PJ Johnson, dt, Arizona.
Green Bay
1 (12) Rashan Gary, de, Michigan.
1 (21) Darnell Savage, s, Maryland.
2 (44) Elgton Jenkins, g, Mississippi State.
3 (75) Jace Sternberger, te, Texas A&M.
5 (150) Kingsley Keke, dt, Texas A&M.
6 (185) Ka'dar Holloman, db, Toledo.
6 (194) Dexter Williams, rb, Notre Dame.
7 (226) Ty Summers, lb, TCU.
Houston
1 (23) Tytus Howard, ot, Alabama State.
2 (54) Lonnie Johnson, cb, Kentucky.
2 (55) Max Sharping, ot, Northern Illinois.
3 (86) Kahale Warring, te, San Diego State
5 (161) Charles Omenihu, de, Texas.
6 (195) Xavier Crawford, db, Central Michigan.
7 (220) Cullen Gillaspia, rb, Texas A&M.
Indianapolis
2 (34) Rock Ya-Sin, cb, Temple.
2 (49) Ben Banogu, de, TCU.
2 (59) Parris Campbell, wr, Ohio State.
3 (89) Bobby Okereke, lb, Stanford.
4 (109) Khari Willis, s, Michigan State.
5 (144) Marvell Tell, s, Southern Cal.
5 (164) E.J. Speed, lb, Tarleton State.
6 (199) Gerri Green, de, Mississippi State.
7 (240) Jackson Barton, ot, Utah.
7 (246) Javon Patterson, g, Mississippi.
Jacksonville
1 (7) Josh Allen, de, Kentucky.
2 (35) Jawaan Taylor, ot, Florida.
3 (69) Josh Oliver, te, San Jose State.
3 (98) Quincy Williams, lb, Murray State.
5 (139) Deionte Thompson, db, Alabama.
6 (178) Gardner Minshew, qb, Washington State.
5 (140) Ryquell Armstead, rb, Temple.
7 (235) Dontavius Russell, dt, Auburn.
Kansas City
2 (56) Mecole Hardman, wr, Georgia.
2 (63) Juan Thornhill, s, Virginia.
3 (84) Khalen Saunders, dt, Western Illinois.
6 (201) Rashad Fenton, cb, South Carolina.
6 (214) Darwin Thompson, rb, Utah State.
7 (216) Nick Allegretti, g, Illinois.
Los Angeles Chargers
1 (28) Jerry Tillery, dt, Notre Dame.
2 (60) Nasir Adderley, s, Delaware.
3 (91) Trey Pipkins, ot, Sioux Falls.
4 (130) Drue Tranquill, lb, Notre Dame.
5 (166) Easton Stick, qb, North Dakota State.
6 (200) Emeke Egbule, lb, Houston.
7 (242) Cortez Broughton, dt, Cincinnati.
Los Angeles Rams
2 (61) Taylor Rapp, db, Washington.
3 (70) Darrell Henderson, rb, Memphis.
3 (79) David Long, db, Michigan.
3 (97) Bobby Evans, ot, Oklahoma.
4 (134) Greg Gaines, dt, Washington.
5 (169) David Edwards, ot, Wisconsin.
7 (243) Nick Scott, s, Penn State.
7 (251) Dakota Allen, lb, Texas Tech.
Miami
1 (13) Christian Wilkins, de, Clemson.
3 (78) Michael Deiter, g, Wisconsin.
5 (151) Andrew Van Ginkel, lb, Wisconsin.
6 (202) Isaiah Prince, ot, Ohio State.
7 (233) Chandler Cox, fb, Auburn.
7 (234) Myles Gaskin, rb, Washington.
Minnesota
1 (18) Garrett Bradbury, c, N.C. State.
2 (50) Irv Smith, te, Alabama.
3 (102) Alexander Mattison, rb, Boise State.
4 (114) Dru Samia, g, Oklahoma.
5 (162) Cameron Smith, lb, Southern Cal.
6 (190) Armon Watts, dt, Arkansas.
6 (191) Marcus Epps, s, Wyoming.
6 (193) Oli Udoh, ot, Elon.
7 (217) Chris Boyd, cb, Texas.
7 (239) Dillon Mitchell, wr, Oregon.
7 (247) Olabisi Johnson, wr, Colorado State.
7 (250) Austin Cutting, ls, Air Force.
New England
1 (32) N'Keal Harry, wr, Arizona State.
2 (45) Joejuan Williams, db, Vanderbilt.
3 (77) Chase Winovich, de, Michigan.
3 (87) Damien Harris, rb, Alabama.
3 (101) Yodney Cajuste, ot, West Virginia.
4 (118) Hjalte Froholdt, g, Arkansas.
4 (133) Jarrett Stidham, qb, Auburn.
5 (159) Byron Cowart, dt, Maryland.
5 (163) Jake Bailey, p, Stanford.
7 (252) Ken Webster, cb, Mississippi.
New Orleans
2 (48) Erik McCoy, c, Texas A&M.
4 (105) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, s, Florida.
6 (177) Saquan Hampton, s, Rutgers.
7 (231) Alize Mack, te, Notre Dame.
7 (244) Kaden Elliss, lb, Idaho.
New York Giants
1 (6) Daniel Jones, qb, Duke.
1 (17) Dexter Lawrence, dt, Clemson.
1 (30) Deandre Baker, cb, Georgia.
3 (71) Used in Supplemental Draft
3 (95) Oshane Ximines, de, Old Dominion.
4 (108) Julian Love, db, Notre Dame.
5 (143) Ryan Connelly, lb, Wisconsin.
5 (171) Darius Slayton, wr, Auburn.
6 (180) Corey Ballentine, cb, Washburn.
7 (232) George Asafo-Adjei, ot, Kentucky.
7 (245) Chris Slayton, dt, Syracuse.
New York Jets
1 (3) Quinnen Williams, nt, Alabama.
3 (68) Jachai Polite, de, Florida.
3 (92) Chuma Edoga, ot, Southern Cal.
4 (121) Travon Wesco, te, West Virginia.
5 (157) Blake Cashman, lb, Minnesota.
6 (196) Blessuan Austin, cb, Rutgers.
Oakland
1 (4) Clelin Ferrell, de, Clemson.
1 (24) Josh Jacobs, rb, Alabama.
1 (27) Johnathan Abram, s, Mississippi State.
2 (40) Trayvon Mullen, db, Clemson.
4 (106) Maxx Crosby, de, Eastern Michigan.
4 (129) Isaiah Johnson, cb, Houston.
4 (137) Foster Moreau, te, LSU.
5 (149) Hunter Renfrow, wr, Clemson.
7 (230) Quinton Bell, de, Prairie View.
Philadelphia
1 (22) Andre Dillard, ot, Washington State.
2 (53) Miles Sanders, rb, Penn State.
2 (57) JJ Arcega-Whiteside, wr, Stanford.
4 (138) Shareef Miller, de, Penn State.
5 (163) Clayton Thorson, qb, Northwestern.
Pittsburgh
1 (10) Devin Bush, lb, Michigan.
3 (66) Diontae Johnson, wr, Toledo.
3 (83) Justin Layne, cb, Michigan State.
4 (122) Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky.
5 (141) Zach Gentry, te, Michigan.
6 (175) Sutton Smith, de, Northern Illinois.
6 (192) Isaiah Buggs, dt, Alabama.
6 (207) Ulysees Gilbert, lb, Akron.
7 (219) Derwin Gray, ot, Maryland.
San Francisco
1 (2) Nick Bosa, de, Ohio State.
2 (36) Deebo Samuel, wr, South Carolina.
3 (67) Jalen Hurd, wr, Baylor.
4 (110) Mitch Wishnowsky, p, Utah.
5 (148) Dre Greenlaw, lb, Arkansas.
6 (176) Kaden Smith, te, Stanford.
6 (183) Justin Skule, ot, Vanderbilt.
6 (198) Tim Harris, cb, Virginia.
Seattle
1 (29) L.J. Collier, DE, TCU.
2 (37) Greg Little, ot, Mississippi.
2 (47) Marquise Blair, s, Utah.
2 (64) D.K. Metcalf, wr, Mississippi
3 (88) Cody Barton, lb, Utah.
4 (120) Gary Jennings, rb, West Virginia.
4 (124) Phil Hayes, g, Wake Forest.
4 (132) Ugo Amadi, cb, Oregon.
5 (142) Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington.
6 (204) Travis Homer, rb, Miami.
6 (209) Demarcus Christmas, dt, Florida State.
7 (236) John Ursua, wr, Hawaii.
Tampa Bay
1 (5) Devin White, lb, LSU.
2 (39) Sean Bunting, db, Central Michigan.
3 (94) Jamel Dean, db, Auburn.
3 (99) Mike Edwards, s, Kentucky.
4 (107) Anthony Nelson, de, Iowa.
5 (145) Matt Gay, k, Utah.
6 (208) Scott Miller, wr, Bowling Green.
7 (215) Terry Beckner Jr., dt, Missouri.
Tennessee
1 (19) Jeffery Simmons, dt, Mississippi State.
2 (51) A.J. Brown, wr, Mississippi.
3 (82) Nate Davis, g, Charlotte.
4 (116) Amani Hooker, db, Iowa.
5 (168) D'Andre Walker, de, Georgia.
6 (188) David Long, lb, West Virginia.
Washington
1 (15) Dwayne Haskins, qb, Ohio state.
1 (26) Montez Sweat, de, Mississippi State.
3 (76) Terry McLaurin, wr, Ohio State.
4 (112) Bryce Love, rb, Stanford.
4 (131) Wes Martin, g, Indiana.
5 (153) Ross Pierschbacher, c, Alabama.
5 (173) Cole Holcomb, lb, North Carolina.
6 (187) Used in Supplemental Draft
6 (206) Kelvin Harmon, wr, N.C. State.
7 (227) Jimmy Moreland, cb, James Madison.
7 (253) Jordan Brailford, de, Oklahoma State.
