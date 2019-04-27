LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

 

Arizona

1 (1) Kyler Murray, qb, Oklahoma.

2 (33) Byron Murphy, cb, Washington.

2 (62) Andy Isabella, wr, UMass.

3 (65) Zach Allen, de, Boston College.

4 (103) Hakeem Butler, wr, Iowa State.

5 (139) Deionte Thompson, db, Alabama.

6 (174) Keesean Johnson, wr, Fresno State.

6 (179) Lamont Gaillard, c, Georgia.

7 (248) Joshua Miles, ot, Morgan State.

7 (249) Michael Dogbe, dt, Temple.

7 (254) Caleb Wilson, te, UCLA.

Atlanta

1 (14) Chris Lindstrom, g, Boston College.

1 (31) Kaleb McGary, ot, Washington.

4 (111) Kendall Sheffield, db, Ohio State.

4 (135) John Cominsky, de, Charleston.

5 (152) Qadree Ollison, rb, Pittsburgh.

5 (172) Jordan Miller, cb, Washington.

6 (203) Marcus Green, wr, Louisiana-Monroe.

Baltimore

1 (25) Marquise Brown, wr, Oklahoma.

3 (85) Jaylon Ferguson, de, Louisiana Tech.

3 (93) Miles Boykin, wr, Notre Dame.

4 (113) Justice Hill, rb, Oklahoma State.

4 (123) Ben Powers, g, Oklahoma.

4 (127) Iman Marshall, cb, Southern Cal.

5 (160) Daylon Mack, dt, Texas A&M.

6 (197) Trace McSorley, qb, Penn State.

Buffalo

1 (9) Ed Oliver, dt, Houston.

2 (38) Cody Ford, ot, Oklahoma.

3 (74) Devin Singletary, rb, Florida Atlantic.

3 (96) Dawson Knox, te, Mississippi.

5 (147) Vosean Joseph, lb, Florida.

6 (181) Jaquan Johnson, s, Miami.

7 (225) Darryl Johnson, de, NC A&T.

7 (228) Tommy Sweeney, te, Boston College.

Carolina

1 (16) Brian Burns, de, Florida State.

2 (47) Greg Little, ot, Mississippi.

3 (100) Will Grier, qb, West Virginia.

4 (115) Christian Miller, lb, Alabama.

5 (154) Jordan Scarlett, rb, Florida.

6 (212) Dennis Daley, ot, South Carolina.

7 (237) Terry Godwin, wr, Georgia.

Chicago

3 (73) David Montgomery, rb, Iowa State.

4 (126) Riley Ridley, wr, Georgia.

6 (205) Duke Shelley, cb, Kansas State.

7 (222) Kerrith Whyte, rb, Florida Atlantic.

7 (238) Stephen Denmark, cb, Valdosta State.

Cincinnati

1 (11) Jonah Williams, ot, Alabama.

2 (52) Drew Sample, te, Washington.

3 (72) Germaine Pratt, lb, N.C. State.

4 (104) Ryan Finley, qb, N.C. State.

4 (125) Renell Wren, dt, Arizona State.

4 (136) Michael Jordan, g, Ohio State.

6 (182) Trayveon Williams, rb, Texas A&M.

6 (210) Desahun Davis, lb, Auburn.

6 (211) Rodney Anderson, rb, Oklahoma.

7 (223) Jordan Brown, cb, South Dakota State.

Cleveland

2 (46) Greedy Williams, db, LSU.

3 (80) Sione Takitaki, lb, BYU.

4 (119) Sheldrick Redwine, s, Miami.

5 (155) Mack Wilson, lb, Alabama.

5 (170) Austin Seibert, k, Oklahoma.

6 (189) Drew Forbes, g, Southeast Missouri.

7 (221) Donnie Lewis, cb, Tulane.

Dallas

2 (58) Trysten Hill, dt, Central Florida.

3 (90) Connor McGovern, g, Penn State.

4 (117) Austin Bryant, de, Clemson.

4 (128) Tony Pollard, rb, Memphis.

5 (158) Michael Jackson, cb, Miami.

5 (165) Joe Jackson, de, Miami.

6 (213) Donovan Wilson, s, Texas A&M.

7 (218) Mike Weber, rb, Ohio State.

7 (241) Jalen Jelks, de, Oregon.

Denver

1 (20) Noah Fant, te, Iowa.

2 (41) Dalton Risner, ot, Kansas State.

2 (42) Drew Lock, qb, Missouri

3 (71) Dre'Mont Jones, dt, Ohio State.

5 (156) Justin Hollins, lb, Oregon.

6 (187) Juwann Winfree, wr, Colorado.

Detroit

1 (8) T.J. Hockenson, te, Iowa.

2 (43) Jahlani Tavai, lb, Hawaii.

3 (81) Will Harris, s, Boston College.

4 (117) Austin Bryant, de, Clemson.

5 (146) Amani Oruwarlye, cb, Penn State.

6 (184) Travis Fulgham, wr, Old Dominion.

6 (186) Ty Johnson, rb, Maryland.

7 (224) Isaac Nauta, te, Georgia.

7 (229) PJ Johnson, dt, Arizona.

Green Bay

1 (12) Rashan Gary, de, Michigan.

1 (21) Darnell Savage, s, Maryland.

2 (44) Elgton Jenkins, g, Mississippi State.

3 (75) Jace Sternberger, te, Texas A&M.

5 (150) Kingsley Keke, dt, Texas A&M.

6 (185) Ka'dar Holloman, db, Toledo.

6 (194) Dexter Williams, rb, Notre Dame.

7 (226) Ty Summers, lb, TCU.

Houston

1 (23) Tytus Howard, ot, Alabama State.

2 (54) Lonnie Johnson, cb, Kentucky.

2 (55) Max Sharping, ot, Northern Illinois.

3 (86) Kahale Warring, te, San Diego State

5 (161) Charles Omenihu, de, Texas.

6 (195) Xavier Crawford, db, Central Michigan.

7 (220) Cullen Gillaspia, rb, Texas A&M.

Indianapolis

2 (34) Rock Ya-Sin, cb, Temple.

2 (49) Ben Banogu, de, TCU.

2 (59) Parris Campbell, wr, Ohio State.

3 (89) Bobby Okereke, lb, Stanford.

4 (109) Khari Willis, s, Michigan State.

5 (144) Marvell Tell, s, Southern Cal.

5 (164) E.J. Speed, lb, Tarleton State.

6 (199) Gerri Green, de, Mississippi State.

7 (240) Jackson Barton, ot, Utah.

7 (246) Javon Patterson, g, Mississippi.

Jacksonville

1 (7) Josh Allen, de, Kentucky.

2 (35) Jawaan Taylor, ot, Florida.

3 (69) Josh Oliver, te, San Jose State.

3 (98) Quincy Williams, lb, Murray State.

5 (139) Deionte Thompson, db, Alabama.

6 (178) Gardner Minshew, qb, Washington State.

5 (140) Ryquell Armstead, rb, Temple.

7 (235) Dontavius Russell, dt, Auburn.

Kansas City

2 (56) Mecole Hardman, wr, Georgia.

2 (63) Juan Thornhill, s, Virginia.

3 (84) Khalen Saunders, dt, Western Illinois.

6 (201) Rashad Fenton, cb, South Carolina.

6 (214) Darwin Thompson, rb, Utah State.

7 (216) Nick Allegretti, g, Illinois.

Los Angeles Chargers

1 (28) Jerry Tillery, dt, Notre Dame.

2 (60) Nasir Adderley, s, Delaware.

3 (91) Trey Pipkins, ot, Sioux Falls.

4 (130) Drue Tranquill, lb, Notre Dame.

5 (166) Easton Stick, qb, North Dakota State.

6 (200) Emeke Egbule, lb, Houston.

7 (242) Cortez Broughton, dt, Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Rams

2 (61) Taylor Rapp, db, Washington.

3 (70) Darrell Henderson, rb, Memphis.

3 (79) David Long, db, Michigan.

3 (97) Bobby Evans, ot, Oklahoma.

4 (134) Greg Gaines, dt, Washington.

5 (169) David Edwards, ot, Wisconsin.

7 (243) Nick Scott, s, Penn State.

7 (251) Dakota Allen, lb, Texas Tech.

Miami

1 (13) Christian Wilkins, de, Clemson.

3 (78) Michael Deiter, g, Wisconsin.

5 (151) Andrew Van Ginkel, lb, Wisconsin.

6 (202) Isaiah Prince, ot, Ohio State.

7 (233) Chandler Cox, fb, Auburn.

7 (234) Myles Gaskin, rb, Washington.

Minnesota

1 (18) Garrett Bradbury, c, N.C. State.

2 (50) Irv Smith, te, Alabama.

3 (102) Alexander Mattison, rb, Boise State.

4 (114) Dru Samia, g, Oklahoma.

5 (162) Cameron Smith, lb, Southern Cal.

6 (190) Armon Watts, dt, Arkansas.

6 (191) Marcus Epps, s, Wyoming.

6 (193) Oli Udoh, ot, Elon.

7 (217) Chris Boyd, cb, Texas.

7 (239) Dillon Mitchell, wr, Oregon.

7 (247) Olabisi Johnson, wr, Colorado State.

7 (250) Austin Cutting, ls, Air Force.

New England

1 (32) N'Keal Harry, wr, Arizona State.

2 (45) Joejuan Williams, db, Vanderbilt.

3 (77) Chase Winovich, de, Michigan.

3 (87) Damien Harris, rb, Alabama.

3 (101) Yodney Cajuste, ot, West Virginia.

4 (118) Hjalte Froholdt, g, Arkansas.

4 (133) Jarrett Stidham, qb, Auburn.

5 (159) Byron Cowart, dt, Maryland.

5 (163) Jake Bailey, p, Stanford.

7 (252) Ken Webster, cb, Mississippi.

New Orleans

2 (48) Erik McCoy, c, Texas A&M.

4 (105) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, s, Florida.

6 (177) Saquan Hampton, s, Rutgers.

7 (231) Alize Mack, te, Notre Dame.

7 (244) Kaden Elliss, lb, Idaho.

New York Giants

1 (6) Daniel Jones, qb, Duke.

1 (17) Dexter Lawrence, dt, Clemson.

1 (30) Deandre Baker, cb, Georgia.

3 (71) Used in Supplemental Draft

3 (95) Oshane Ximines, de, Old Dominion.

4 (108) Julian Love, db, Notre Dame.

5 (143) Ryan Connelly, lb, Wisconsin.

5 (171) Darius Slayton, wr, Auburn.

6 (180) Corey Ballentine, cb, Washburn.

7 (232) George Asafo-Adjei, ot, Kentucky.

7 (245) Chris Slayton, dt, Syracuse.

New York Jets

1 (3) Quinnen Williams, nt, Alabama.

3 (68) Jachai Polite, de, Florida.

3 (92) Chuma Edoga, ot, Southern Cal.

4 (121) Travon Wesco, te, West Virginia.

5 (157) Blake Cashman, lb, Minnesota.

6 (196) Blessuan Austin, cb, Rutgers.

Oakland

1 (4) Clelin Ferrell, de, Clemson.

1 (24) Josh Jacobs, rb, Alabama.

1 (27) Johnathan Abram, s, Mississippi State.

2 (40) Trayvon Mullen, db, Clemson.

4 (106) Maxx Crosby, de, Eastern Michigan.

4 (129) Isaiah Johnson, cb, Houston.

4 (137) Foster Moreau, te, LSU.

5 (149) Hunter Renfrow, wr, Clemson.

7 (230) Quinton Bell, de, Prairie View.

Philadelphia

1 (22) Andre Dillard, ot, Washington State.

2 (53) Miles Sanders, rb, Penn State.

2 (57) JJ Arcega-Whiteside, wr, Stanford.

4 (138) Shareef Miller, de, Penn State.

5 (163) Clayton Thorson, qb, Northwestern.

Pittsburgh

1 (10) Devin Bush, lb, Michigan.

3 (66) Diontae Johnson, wr, Toledo.

3 (83) Justin Layne, cb, Michigan State.

4 (122) Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky.

5 (141) Zach Gentry, te, Michigan.

6 (175) Sutton Smith, de, Northern Illinois.

6 (192) Isaiah Buggs, dt, Alabama.

6 (207) Ulysees Gilbert, lb, Akron.

7 (219) Derwin Gray, ot, Maryland.

San Francisco

1 (2) Nick Bosa, de, Ohio State.

2 (36) Deebo Samuel, wr, South Carolina.

3 (67) Jalen Hurd, wr, Baylor.

4 (110) Mitch Wishnowsky, p, Utah.

5 (148) Dre Greenlaw, lb, Arkansas.

6 (176) Kaden Smith, te, Stanford.

6 (183) Justin Skule, ot, Vanderbilt.

6 (198) Tim Harris, cb, Virginia.

Seattle

1 (29) L.J. Collier, DE, TCU.

2 (37) Greg Little, ot, Mississippi.

2 (47) Marquise Blair, s, Utah.

2 (64) D.K. Metcalf, wr, Mississippi

3 (88) Cody Barton, lb, Utah.

4 (120) Gary Jennings, rb, West Virginia.

4 (124) Phil Hayes, g, Wake Forest.

4 (132) Ugo Amadi, cb, Oregon.

5 (142) Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington.

6 (204) Travis Homer, rb, Miami.

6 (209) Demarcus Christmas, dt, Florida State.

7 (236) John Ursua, wr, Hawaii.

Tampa Bay

1 (5) Devin White, lb, LSU.

2 (39) Sean Bunting, db, Central Michigan.

3 (94) Jamel Dean, db, Auburn.

3 (99) Mike Edwards, s, Kentucky.

4 (107) Anthony Nelson, de, Iowa.

5 (145) Matt Gay, k, Utah.

6 (208) Scott Miller, wr, Bowling Green.

7 (215) Terry Beckner Jr., dt, Missouri.

Tennessee

1 (19) Jeffery Simmons, dt, Mississippi State.

2 (51) A.J. Brown, wr, Mississippi.

3 (82) Nate Davis, g, Charlotte.

4 (116) Amani Hooker, db, Iowa.

5 (168) D'Andre Walker, de, Georgia.

6 (188) David Long, lb, West Virginia.

Washington

1 (15) Dwayne Haskins, qb, Ohio state.

1 (26) Montez Sweat, de, Mississippi State.

3 (76) Terry McLaurin, wr, Ohio State.

4 (112) Bryce Love, rb, Stanford.

4 (131) Wes Martin, g, Indiana.

5 (153) Ross Pierschbacher, c, Alabama.

5 (173) Cole Holcomb, lb, North Carolina.

6 (187) Used in Supplemental Draft

6 (206) Kelvin Harmon, wr, N.C. State.

7 (227) Jimmy Moreland, cb, James Madison.

7 (253) Jordan Brailford, de, Oklahoma State.

 

