Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added nine draft picks the past three days and will round out the team's roster with another dozen or so undrafted free agents. In this space, we'll provide updates from social media about the players unofficially linked to Detroit.  

Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

Ray Smith, DT, Boston College 

Jonathan Duhart, WR, Old Dominion

Nate Becker, TE, Miami (Ohio)

Malik Carney, DE, North Carolina

Alex Bookser, OL, Pitt (tryout)

Matt Nelson, DL, Iowa

 

 

