Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar (Photo: Roger Steinman, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added nine draft picks the past three days and will round out the team's roster with another dozen or so undrafted free agents. In this space, we'll provide updates from social media about the players unofficially linked to Detroit.

► Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

► Ray Smith, DT, Boston College

► Jonathan Duhart, WR, Old Dominion

► Nate Becker, TE, Miami (Ohio)

► Malik Carney, DE, North Carolina

► Alex Bookser, OL, Pitt (tryout)

► Matt Nelson, DL, Iowa