Meet the Lions' Day 3 NFL Draft picks
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger gets knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger gets knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson's Austin Bryant grabs Furman's Andy Godwin during a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson's Austin Bryant grabs Furman's Andy Godwin during a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant looks for the ball carrier during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant looks for the ball carrier during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game in College Station, Texas.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Penn State's Amani Oruwariye defends against Ohio State's Binjimen Victor during the second half of a game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Penn State's Amani Oruwariye defends against Ohio State's Binjimen Victor during the second half of a game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye gets ready for a game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye gets ready for a game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones collides with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) contesting for a pass in the third quarter of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones collides with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) contesting for a pass in the third quarter of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye plays against Michigan in the first half of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye plays against Michigan in the first half of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Old Dominion's Travis Fulgham stiff-arms Virginia Tech's Bryce Watts during the second half of a game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va.
Old Dominion's Travis Fulgham stiff-arms Virginia Tech's Bryce Watts during the second half of a game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion before the start of the Senior Bowl Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion before the start of the Senior Bowl Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion during the first half of the Senior Bowl, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion during the first half of the Senior Bowl, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson runs the ball during warmups before a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson runs the ball during warmups before a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes as Michigan linebackers Devin Bush (10) and Devin Gil (36) chase in the first quarter of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes as Michigan linebackers Devin Bush (10) and Devin Gil (36) chase in the first quarter of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes for a first down past Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes in the first half of a game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes for a first down past Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes in the first half of a game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes the ball in the first half of a game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes the ball in the first half of a game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson warms up before a game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson warms up before a game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta is hit by Mississippi State defensive back Mark McLaurin near the end zone in a game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Athens, Ga. Nauta scored a touchdown on the play.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta is hit by Mississippi State defensive back Mark McLaurin near the end zone in a game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Athens, Ga. Nauta scored a touchdown on the play.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta gets past Austin Peay defensive back Isaiah Norman during a game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Nauta scored a touchdown on the play.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta gets past Austin Peay defensive back Isaiah Norman during a game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Nauta scored a touchdown on the play.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta gets away from Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. as he scores after recovering quarterback Jake Fromm's fumble in the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta gets away from Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. as he scores after recovering quarterback Jake Fromm's fumble in the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta makes the catch against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta makes the catch against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson reacts after making a tackle for a loss against Oregon in the first half during a game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson reacts after making a tackle for a loss against Oregon in the first half during a game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
PJ Johnson made 31 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss and three sacks in 2018.
PJ Johnson made 31 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss and three sacks in 2018.
Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson was selected in seventh round by the Lions.
Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson was selected in seventh round by the Lions.
Defensive tackle PJ Johnson is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds.
Defensive tackle PJ Johnson is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds.
    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions checked off a number needs on their shopping list in the 2019 NFL Draft, with one glaring omission, at least from the outside looking in. Despite making nine selections over three days, the team didn't add a single offensive lineman, six weeks after cutting starting guard T.J. Lang. 

    The team has a number of candidates for the opening in the starting lineup, but none who appear to be long-term solutions.

    ► There's Kenny Wiggins, a veteran who filled in after Lang suffered a season-ending injury last season.

    ► Also, Joe Dahl, a versatile backup the past four seasons.

    ► And lastly, Oday Aboushi, a journeyman whom coach Matt Patricia has worked with before and recently praised the lineman's toughness. 

    Any of those three could emerge from that group, but none are under contract beyond this season. So it's at least a little surprising the Lions didn't add a guard in the draft. But after the third and final day, when the Lions took six non-guards, Quinn said he's content with the group the team current has on the roster. 

    "We’re happy with what we have," Quinn said. "Once you get to this third day of the draft, you’re never going to reach for guys. You really have to follow the board. Just because you have a little bit of an opening on the depth chart, you don’t want to reach for a player, grade-wise. We stayed very, very true to the board today. That’s just kind of how it fell to us. People were asking, why the other tight end in the seventh round, well he was the highest-graded guy, by far. We felt good about that one."

    On the surface, Quinn's words are similar to what he said following the 2017 draft when asked about the team's running back situation. The expectation was the Lions would take one that year, but didn't. 

    “I feel pretty good about the position," Quinn said at the time. "There were a couple running backs that we looked at in the middle part of the draft, but just no one felt that was going to come in and really unseat any of the guys that we have on our roster, so I feel good about that spot."

    The Lions would go on to finish as the worst rushing team in the NFL the next season, both in yards per game and yards per carry, leading to Quinn spending heavily on the position last offseason, both in the backfield and with the blocking. The team also fired offensive line coach Ron Prince days after the season. 

    That's not to say ignoring the offensive line this offseason will play out the same way this year, despite some similarities.

    But the lack of attention is at least a little unusual given how much Quinn has spent on the line since arriving in Detroit a little more than three years ago. He's spent two first-round selections, two third-round picks and a fifth-round choice on linemen. 

    The Lions also finally gained positive traction with their ground game in 2018, with rookie running back Kerryon Johnson finishing second in the NFL with a 5.4-yard average before a season-ending injury. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

