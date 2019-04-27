Amani Oruwariye (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Allen Park — The Lions run on defenders continued in Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

With the No. 146 overall pick, Detroit added more defensive depth by taking Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) earned All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons and was even a second-team selection despite not starting in 11 games he played as a junior.

As a senior, he was an all-conference first-team selection after recording 51 tackles, 15 passes defensed, three interceptions and two tackles for loss.

Oruwariye is the fourth straight player the Lions have drafted on the defensive side of the ball, following linebacker Jahlani Tavai in the second round, safety Will Harris in the third round and defensive end Austin Bryant in the fourth round.

