Meet the Lions' Day 3 NFL Draft picks
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger gets knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger gets knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. Richard Shiro, AP
Clemson's Austin Bryant grabs Furman's Andy Godwin during a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson's Austin Bryant grabs Furman's Andy Godwin during a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. Richard Shiro, AP
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft, AP
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant looks for the ball carrier during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant looks for the ball carrier during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. Elise Amendola, AP
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft, AP
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Ohio State's Binjimen Victor (9) catches a pass in front of Penn State's Amani Oruwariye (21) and runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Ohio State's Binjimen Victor (9) catches a pass in front of Penn State's Amani Oruwariye (21) and runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Chris Knight, AP
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler, AP
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) collides with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) contesting for a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) collides with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) contesting for a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Tony Ding, AP
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
    Allen Park — The Lions run on defenders continued in Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

    With the No. 146 overall pick, Detroit added more defensive depth by taking Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye

    Oruwariye (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) earned All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons and was even a second-team selection despite not starting in 11 games he played as a junior.

    As a senior, he was an all-conference first-team selection after recording 51 tackles, 15 passes defensed, three interceptions and two tackles for loss.

    Oruwariye is the fourth straight player the Lions have drafted on the defensive side of the ball, following linebacker Jahlani Tavai in the second round, safety Will Harris in the third round and defensive end Austin Bryant in the fourth round.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    The Lions made two surprising selections on the second day of the draft and the Detroit News team tries to break down what the choices mean. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

     

     

