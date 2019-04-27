Meet the Lions' Day 3 NFL Draft picks
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger gets knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger gets knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson's Austin Bryant grabs Furman's Andy Godwin during a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson's Austin Bryant grabs Furman's Andy Godwin during a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant looks for the ball carrier during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant looks for the ball carrier during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. Elise Amendola, AP
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft, AP
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Ohio State's Binjimen Victor (9) catches a pass in front of Penn State's Amani Oruwariye (21) and runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Ohio State's Binjimen Victor (9) catches a pass in front of Penn State's Amani Oruwariye (21) and runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Chris Knight, AP
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler, AP
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) collides with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) contesting for a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) collides with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) contesting for a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Tony Ding, AP
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
Old Dominion's Travis Fulgham, left, stiff arms Virginia Tech's Bryce Watts during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. Old Dominion won 49-35.
Old Dominion's Travis Fulgham, left, stiff arms Virginia Tech's Bryce Watts during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. Old Dominion won 49-35.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion (15) before the start of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion (15) before the start of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Butch Dill, AP
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion (15) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion (15) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Butch Dill, AP
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
    Allen Park — With a pair of selections in the sixth round, the Detroit Lions drafted Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham and Maryland running back Ty Johnson. It ended a run of four straight defensive players taken by the team from Rounds 2-5.

    Fulgham, taken with the the No. 184 pick, measured in at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. As a senior, he caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns. 

    Despite not running a particularly fast 40 time (4.58 seconds) at the combine, Fulgham thrived as a deep threat for Old Dominion. According to Pro Football Focus, more than half of his receiving production came on long balls, and his 18 catches of 20 or more yards were second in college football last season. 

    Johnson, taken two picks later, was limited by injuries during his senior year. He appeared in nine games, carrying the ball just 66 times, but averaged 7.7 yards on those touches. 

    He was more productive the previous two seasons, gaining more than 2,100 yards from scrimmage and scoring 13 touchdowns during that stretch. 

    He also handled kickoffs for the Terrapins, returning 48 for his college career, averaging 24.9 yards and scoring two touchdowns. 

    Detroit Lions draft picks

    First round (No. 8 overall): Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

    Second round (No. 43): Hawaii LB Jahlani Tavai

    Third round (No. 81): Boston College S Will Harris

    Fourth round (No. 117): Clemson DE Austin Bryant

    Fifth round (No. 146): Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

    Sixth round (No. 184): Old Dominion WR Travis Fulgham

    Sixth round (No. 186): Maryland RB Ty Johnson

