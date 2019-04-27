Allen Park — With a pair of selections in the sixth round, the Detroit Lions drafted Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham and Maryland running back Ty Johnson. It ended a run of four straight defensive players taken by the team from Rounds 2-5.
Fulgham, taken with the the No. 184 pick, measured in at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. As a senior, he caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns.
Despite not running a particularly fast 40 time (4.58 seconds) at the combine, Fulgham thrived as a deep threat for Old Dominion. According to Pro Football Focus, more than half of his receiving production came on long balls, and his 18 catches of 20 or more yards were second in college football last season.
Johnson, taken two picks later, was limited by injuries during his senior year. He appeared in nine games, carrying the ball just 66 times, but averaged 7.7 yards on those touches.
He was more productive the previous two seasons, gaining more than 2,100 yards from scrimmage and scoring 13 touchdowns during that stretch.
He also handled kickoffs for the Terrapins, returning 48 for his college career, averaging 24.9 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Detroit Lions draft picks
First round (No. 8 overall): Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson
Second round (No. 43): Hawaii LB Jahlani Tavai
Third round (No. 81): Boston College S Will Harris
Fourth round (No. 117): Clemson DE Austin Bryant
Fifth round (No. 146): Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye
Sixth round (No. 184): Old Dominion WR Travis Fulgham
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.