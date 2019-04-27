Ty Johnson (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Allen Park — With a pair of selections in the sixth round, the Detroit Lions drafted Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham and Maryland running back Ty Johnson. It ended a run of four straight defensive players taken by the team from Rounds 2-5.

Fulgham, taken with the the No. 184 pick, measured in at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. As a senior, he caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns.

Despite not running a particularly fast 40 time (4.58 seconds) at the combine, Fulgham thrived as a deep threat for Old Dominion. According to Pro Football Focus, more than half of his receiving production came on long balls, and his 18 catches of 20 or more yards were second in college football last season.

Johnson, taken two picks later, was limited by injuries during his senior year. He appeared in nine games, carrying the ball just 66 times, but averaged 7.7 yards on those touches.

He was more productive the previous two seasons, gaining more than 2,100 yards from scrimmage and scoring 13 touchdowns during that stretch.

He also handled kickoffs for the Terrapins, returning 48 for his college career, averaging 24.9 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Travis Fulgham (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Detroit Lions draft picks

First round (No. 8 overall): Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

Second round (No. 43): Hawaii LB Jahlani Tavai

Third round (No. 81): Boston College S Will Harris

Fourth round (No. 117): Clemson DE Austin Bryant

Fifth round (No. 146): Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

Sixth round (No. 184): Old Dominion WR Travis Fulgham

Sixth round (No. 186): Maryland RB Ty Johnson