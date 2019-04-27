Allen Park — The Detroit Lions traded away a sixth-round pick on Friday to move up in the third round and take safety Will Harris. The team gained a sixth-rounder back early Saturday, moving down six spots in the fourth round in a swap with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions sent pick No. 111 to the Falcons in exchange for Atlanta selections 117 and 186.

At No. 111, the Falcons took Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield.