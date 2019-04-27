Isaac Nauta (Photo: Mike Stewart, AP)

Allen Park — The Lions wrapped up their NFL Draft haul almost the same way it started.

With the first of their two seventh-round picks, Detroit took Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta with the No. 224 overall pick.

It’s the second tight end the team selected in the draft, along with first-round pick T.J. Hockenson.

Nauta (6-foot-3, 244 pounds) was the fourth-leading receiver on Georgia’s team this past season, racking up 30 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games to bounce back from a rough sophomore campaign.

He finished his three-year career with 68 catches for 905 yards and eight scores in 42 games, averaging 13.3 yards per catch and 21.5 receiving yards per game.

Five picks later, the Lions closed things out by drafting Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson at No. 229.

Johnson started his playing career at Sacramento State and the City College of San Francisco before he landed at Arizona, where he earned Pac-12 honorable mention honors after tallying 31 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

Detroit Lions draft picks

First round (No. 8 overall): Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

Second round (No. 43): Hawaii LB Jahlani Tavai

Third round (No. 81): Boston College S Will Harris

Fourth round (No. 117): Clemson DE Austin Bryant

Fifth round (No. 146): Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

Sixth round (No. 184): Old Dominion WR Travis Fulgham

Sixth round (No. 186): Maryland RB Ty Johnson

Seventh round (No. 224): Georgia TE Isaac Nauta

Seventh round (No. 229): Arizona DT PJ Johnson