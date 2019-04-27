Meet the Lions' Day 3 NFL Draft picks
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Furman quarterback Darren Grainger gets knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger gets knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. Richard Shiro, AP
Fullscreen
Clemson's Austin Bryant grabs Furman's Andy Godwin during a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson's Austin Bryant grabs Furman's Andy Godwin during a game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. Richard Shiro, AP
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft, AP
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant looks for the ball carrier during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant looks for the ball carrier during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. Elise Amendola, AP
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game in College Station, Texas.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of a game in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State's Amani Oruwariye defends against Ohio State's Binjimen Victor during the second half of a game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Penn State's Amani Oruwariye defends against Ohio State's Binjimen Victor during the second half of a game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye gets ready for a game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye gets ready for a game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones collides with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) contesting for a pass in the third quarter of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones collides with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) contesting for a pass in the third quarter of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye plays against Michigan in the first half of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye plays against Michigan in the first half of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Old Dominion's Travis Fulgham stiff-arms Virginia Tech's Bryce Watts during the second half of a game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va.
Old Dominion's Travis Fulgham stiff-arms Virginia Tech's Bryce Watts during the second half of a game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. Jason Hirschfeld, AP
Fullscreen
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion before the start of the Senior Bowl Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion before the start of the Senior Bowl Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Butch Dill, AP
Fullscreen
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion during the first half of the Senior Bowl, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
South wide receiver Travis Fulgham of Old Dominion during the first half of the Senior Bowl, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Butch Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Ty Johnson runs the ball during warmups before a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson runs the ball during warmups before a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes as Michigan linebackers Devin Bush (10) and Devin Gil (36) chase in the first quarter of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes as Michigan linebackers Devin Bush (10) and Devin Gil (36) chase in the first quarter of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes for a first down past Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes in the first half of a game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes for a first down past Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes in the first half of a game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes the ball in the first half of a game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes the ball in the first half of a game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Ty Johnson warms up before a game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson warms up before a game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta is hit by Mississippi State defensive back Mark McLaurin near the end zone in a game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Athens, Ga. Nauta scored a touchdown on the play.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta is hit by Mississippi State defensive back Mark McLaurin near the end zone in a game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Athens, Ga. Nauta scored a touchdown on the play. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta gets past Austin Peay defensive back Isaiah Norman during a game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Nauta scored a touchdown on the play.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta gets past Austin Peay defensive back Isaiah Norman during a game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Nauta scored a touchdown on the play. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta gets away from Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. as he scores after recovering quarterback Jake Fromm's fumble in the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta gets away from Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. as he scores after recovering quarterback Jake Fromm's fumble in the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Athens, Ga. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta makes the catch against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta makes the catch against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson reacts after making a tackle for a loss against Oregon in the first half during a game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson reacts after making a tackle for a loss against Oregon in the first half during a game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
PJ Johnson made 31 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss and three sacks in 2018.
PJ Johnson made 31 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss and three sacks in 2018. Arizona Athletics
Fullscreen
Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson was selected in seventh round by the Lions.
Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson was selected in seventh round by the Lions. Arizona Athletics
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle PJ Johnson is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds.
Defensive tackle PJ Johnson is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds. Arizona Athletics
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — The Lions wrapped up their NFL Draft haul almost the same way it started.

    With the first of their two seventh-round picks, Detroit took Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta with the No. 224 overall pick.

    It’s the second tight end the team selected in the draft, along with first-round pick T.J. Hockenson.

    Nauta (6-foot-3, 244 pounds) was the fourth-leading receiver on Georgia’s team this past season, racking up 30 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games to bounce back from a rough sophomore campaign.

    He finished his three-year career with 68 catches for 905 yards and eight scores in 42 games, averaging 13.3 yards per catch and 21.5 receiving yards per game.

    Five picks later, the Lions closed things out by drafting Arizona defensive tackle PJ Johnson at No. 229.

    Johnson started his playing career at Sacramento State and the City College of San Francisco before he landed at Arizona, where he earned Pac-12 honorable mention honors after tallying 31 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    Detroit Lions draft picks

    First round (No. 8 overall): Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

    Second round (No. 43): Hawaii LB Jahlani Tavai

    Third round (No. 81): Boston College S Will Harris

    Fourth round (No. 117): Clemson DE Austin Bryant

    Fifth round (No. 146): Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

    Sixth round (No. 184): Old Dominion WR Travis Fulgham

    Sixth round (No. 186): Maryland RB Ty Johnson

    Seventh round (No. 224): Georgia TE Isaac Nauta

    Seventh round (No. 229): Arizona DT PJ Johnson

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE