Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have exercised the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Taylor Decker's rookie contract.

That move was largely a formality. Decker has been a solid starter for the Lions since being selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

A 16-game starter at left tackle as a rookie, Decker missed eight games his second season after suffering an offseason shoulder injury requiring surgery. With the injury in the rear view, he was back to being a full-time starter in 2018.

The fifth-year option will pay Decker the average of the third through 25th highest-paid offensive linemen. A year ago, an offensive lineman would have made $9.625 million for the option year.

The fifth year of Decker's contract officially kicks in at the start of the next league year, March, 2020, and is only guaranteed for injury.

The Lions previously picked up the fifth-year option for Eric Ebron, the team's first-round pick in 2015, but opted to release the tight end without penalty prior to the start of the 2018 league year.

The deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option on their 2016 first-round picks is May 2. Decker is the 16th player from his draft class to have the option picked up.

