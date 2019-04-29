CLOSE Rogers, Wojo and Niyo offer their final thoughts on the Lions' 2019 draft class. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions’ nine-player NFL Draft class improved their odds of winning Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season.

The Lions’ odds went to 66-1 from the 80-1 they were at before the draft, according to BetOnline.ag.

Those odds are tied for 26th with Buffalo and Tampa Bay among the 32 NFL teams. Only Arizona (80-1), Cincinnati (100-1), Washington (100-1) and Miami (125-1) have worse odds.

The favorites are New England (8-1) and the L.A. Rams (9-1).

In addition, the Lions’ first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, has 12-1 odds of being named Offensive Rookie of the Year, according to BetOnline.ag. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is the favorite at 5-2.

Super Bowl odds

New England Patriots 8-1

Los Angeles Rams 9-1

Kansas City Chiefs 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Cleveland Browns 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Chicago Bears 16-1

Indianapolis Colts 16-1

Dallas Cowboys 25-1

Green Bay Packers 25-1

Houston Texans 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

San Francisco 49ers 25-1

Atlanta Falcons 33-1

Baltimore Ravens 33-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 33-1

Seattle Seahawks 33-1

Oakland Raiders 40-1

Carolina Panthers 50-1

Denver Broncos 50-1

New York Giants 50-1

New York Jets 50-1

Tennessee Titans 50-1

Detroit Lions 66-1

Buffalo Bills 66-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66-1

Arizona Cardinals 80-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Miami Dolphins 125-1

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Kyler Murray, Arizona QB, 5-2

Dwayne Haskins, Washington QB, 7-1

Josh Jacobs, Oakland RB, 9-1

Marquise Brown, Baltimore WR, 10-1

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City WR, 10-1

Drew Lock, Denver QB, 12-1

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit TE, 12-1

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco WR, 16-1

N'Keal Harry, New England WR, 16-1

Daniel Jones, N.Y. Giants QB, 18-1

A.J. Brown, Tennessee WR, 20-1

D.K. Metcalf, Seattle WR, 20-1

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia RB, 20-1

Noah Fant, Denver TE, 20-1

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis WR, 20-1

Detroit Lions draft picks

First round (No. 8 overall): Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

Second round (No. 43): Hawaii LB Jahlani Tavai

Third round (No. 81): Boston College S Will Harris

Fourth round (No. 117): Clemson DE Austin Bryant

Fifth round (No. 146): Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

Sixth round (No. 184): Old Dominion WR Travis Fulgham

Sixth round (No. 186): Maryland RB Ty Johnson

Seventh round (No. 224): Georgia TE Isaac Nauta

Seventh round (No. 229): Arizona DT PJ Johnson