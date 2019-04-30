LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton during a game last season. (Photo: Butch Dill, Assocaited Press)

The Lions appeared to address their need to upgrade the cornerback position this offseason, but CBS Sports thinks they could go back to that well again in next year's NFL Draft, breaking out their crystal ball to put together a 2020 mock draft.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has the Lions taking LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton at No. 11, basing the Lions' spot in the draft on SportsLine win projections — a projection that leaves the Lions out of the playoffs, by the way.

"Amani Oruwariye was thought to be a possible first-round pick," Wilson writes, "but he didn't go off the board until Day 3. The Lions get their first-round talent in (Fulton) — plus, you can never have too many good defensive backs."

The Lions selected Oruwariye, a former Penn State standout, in the fifth round, No. 146 overall, as they seek a long-term partner to start opposite Darius Slay.

The Lions also signed cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin. Coleman spent the past two seasons as the Seahawks' nickel cornerback, though Lions general manager Bob Quinn has said they won't limit his role in Detroit.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Fulton, who will be a senior in the fall, had an interception and nine pass breakups in 10 games last season.