Dave Granito, who has spent the past three years as the director of athletic training for Michigan football, will be the Lions' new head trainer. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced head athletic trainer Kevin Bastin will be stepping down from his position later this month.

"For five seasons, Kevin Bastin has been an invaluable asset to the Detroit Lions organization," general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. "His more than 30 years of athletic training experience, combined with his unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our players, made him an integral part of our football operation day in and day out. The professionalism with which he led our athletic training staff is a testament to his high character. We fully support Kevin’s decision to pursue opportunities outside of the NFL and thank him for his countless contributions to our team.”

Bastin joined the Lions in 2014 and oversaw the team’s medical operations, including the athletic training staff and team physicians. He's spent more than 25 years working in the NFL, with stops in Washington (1989-2001) and Houston (2001-09) prior to coming to Detroit.

In between his time in Houston and Detroit, Bastin served as the director of athletic training services for the Memorial Hermann Ironman Sports Institute in Houston.

He will be succeeded by Dave Granito, who has spent the past three years as the director of athletic training for the University of Michigan football program.

In more than two decades as an athletic trainer, Granito’s previous NFL experience includes stints with the New England Patriots (2003-16) and New York Giants (2001-02).