Darius Kilgo (Photo: Gary McCullough, AP)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added some defensive line depth on Thursday, signing interior lineman Darius Kilgo.

A sixth-round pick out of Maryland in 2015, Detroit will be Kilgo's sixth stop. He spent some time with the New England Patriots during his second and third seasons, overlapping with current Lions coach Matt Patricia.

The 6-foot-3, 319-pound Kilgo was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in 11 games for the franchise last season.

In addition to the signing, the Lions also trimmed two players from the roster, releasing running back Kerwynn Williams and waiving offensive tackle Jarron Jones.