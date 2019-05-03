Detroit Lions introduce first-round pick T.J. Hockenson
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson poses with Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn during the introduction news conference at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on April 26, 2019.
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson poses with Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn during the introduction news conference at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on April 26, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Teri and Tod Hockenson, parents of T.J. Hockenson listen as their son, in back row with Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn, is introduced at a Lions news conference.
Teri and Tod Hockenson, parents of T.J. Hockenson listen as their son, in back row with Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn, is introduced at a Lions news conference. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson shakes hands with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, during a news conference at the training facility in Allen Park.
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson shakes hands with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, during a news conference at the training facility in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson introduced at the training facility in Allen Park.
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson introduced at the training facility in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and president Rod Wood watch over the news conference introducing first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and president Rod Wood watch over the news conference introducing first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions first round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson introduced at the training facility in Allen Park.
Detroit Lions first round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson introduced at the training facility in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson poses with Lions team president Ron Wood, Lions head coach Bob Patricia and Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn during a news conference in Allen Park.
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson poses with Lions team president Ron Wood, Lions head coach Bob Patricia and Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn during a news conference in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson introduced at the training facility in Allen Park.
Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson introduced at the training facility in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Detroit Lions’ decision to spend their No. 8 draft pick on a tight end – Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson – resulted in a mixed bag of opinions by NFL coaches, executives and evaluators who were granted anonymity by ESPN.

    The Lions passed on players such as Houston DT Ed Oliver, Michigan LB Devin Bush and Florida State DE Brian Burns to take Hockenson in the first round.

    "They got a solid tight end,” one NFL personnel director told ESPN. “He doesn't scare you as a receiving threat, but he is a solid blocker. He was probably the best overall tight end."

    A second Iowa tight end was taken later in the first round, Noah Fant, by Denver with the No. 20 pick.

    "It wasn't even close for me personally between Hockenson and Fant,” an NFL executive said. “I thought Hockenson was awesome. If we had been in position to trade up for him, I would have done it in a heartbeat and would not have blinked.”

    One NFL talent evaluator, however, said unless Hockenson becomes the next Rob Gronkowski, the Lions will be guilty of reaching:

    "If you think Hockenson is Rob Gronkowski, great, but he is not that. The only time you draft a tight end in the first round is if you're getting an absolute freak who is athletically unique. Vernon Davis was that and he's still playing. To use a top-10 pick, that guy has to be Gronk."

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE