Former Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) remains in search of a new team. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

As the Lions have moved on from Ziggy Ansah, the former first-round draft pick has yet to move on to another team.

Ansah, the Lions' top pick (No. 5 overall) from the 2013 draft, is one of CBS Sports' top 10 remaining free agents Monday, projecting the defensive end to the Buffalo Bills.

"The Bills aren't exactly desperate for a pass rusher, but there's a reason they've been sniffing around Ansah for almost two months," Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports writes. "No. 1, adding a former All-Pro to a line that now includes first-rounder Ed Oliver could really ramp up their trench game. No. 2, they're flush with the cap space to make it happen.

"Ansah may want a one-year deal to get back on the market for one last shot at a big contract, but regardless, he seems like a guy who'd fit in Buffalo. It's not like he'd be playing with slouches, either."

Injuries played a role in Ansah's wildly inconsistent six-year stay in Detroit, where he had 14.5- and 12-sack seasons in 2015 and 2017, sandwiched around a two-sack season in 2016. A shoulder injury limited him to just seven games (two starts) last season, after the Lions applied the franchise tag to him that offseason.

The Lions entered the new year not ruling out Ansah's return, but signed his apparent replacement early in free agency in former New England Patriots pass rusher Trey Flowers.

Also on CBS Sports' list is former Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who spent last season with the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Suh played four Pro Bowl seasons in Detroit from 2010 to 2014 before leaving as a free agent.

Suh is seeking his fourth NFL team. Benjamin projects that team will be Indianapolis.

The Colts never really lived up to the hype as the big-money ballers of free agency," Benjamin writes, "but with the draft in the rear view and their DT depth chart pretty forgettable outside of Margus Hunt, it's fair to wonder if Chris Ballard might break out a Rams-esque one-year payday to bring some extra juice to the interior. Indianapolis already went to the veteran well to satisfy an edge need with Justin Houston, so this wouldn't be out of character. Suh would also be joining a team that looks poised to seriously contend in 2019."

Benjamin notes that after Tuesday, free-agent signings will not count against future compensatory picks, hinting players such as Ansah and Suh won't be unemployed much longer.