Allen Park — The Detroit Lions never formally ruled out re-signing defensive end Ziggy Ansah, but the team's actions spoke louder than words. Now, nearly two months after the start of free agency, Detroit's first-round pick from six years ago has found a new home.

According to multiple reports, Ansah has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks and is expected to sign the contract on Thursday.

Ansah leaves Detroit as one of the most-productive pass-rushers in franchise history, but also a player who could have done so much more had he been able to stay healthy.

In 2015, his third season, Ansah recorded 14 1/2 sacks, falling just short of Robert Porcher's single-season record. But a series of injuries limited Ansah's production the next three years, including a season-ending shoulder injury in 2018.

That shoulder injury contributed to Ansah lingering on the market well after the initial frenzy of free agency signings, and explains why he wasn't able to secure a more lucrative, long-term deal.

After slapping the franchise tag on Ansah last season, the Lions essentially replaced him this offseason, signing Trey Flowers to a five-year, $90 million pact. The team also re-signed Romeo Okwara, who filled in admirably for Ansah last season, and drafted Clemson's Austin Bryant in the fourth round.

In Seattle, Ansah should help fill the void created by the Seahawks' decision to trade defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs prior the the draft. The Seahawks also drafted TCU defensive lineman L.J. Collier in the first round, with a pick they acquired from the Chiefs in exchange for Clark.

Ansah, the No. 5 overall pick in 2013, played six seasons with the Lions. His 48 sacks rank fourth in franchise history.