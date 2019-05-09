Allen Park — On the eve of rookie minicamp, the Detroit Lions signed three of the team's draft picks, including first-round selection T.J. Hockenson.
In addition to Hockenson, the team also announced the signings of second-round pick Jahlani Tavai and fifth-rounder Amani Oruwariye.
Draft pick holdouts have largely become a thing of the past, at least since the 2011 collective-bargaining agreement implemented a rookie salary scale. Rookie deals are for four years, with team's carrying a fifth-year option on their first-round choices.
Terms of the contracts were not announced, but Hockenson's deal figures to be for slightly more than last year's No. 8 pick, linebacker Roquan Smith. The former Georgia linebacker signed a fully guaranteed, four-year, $18.4 million deal with the Chicago Bears, which included a first-year cap hit of $3.36 million.
The cost to sign draft picks significantly drops after the first round. Tavai's four-year pact is unlikely to exceed $7 million, while Oruwariye's contract will be closer to $3 million over four years, with only a fraction of that guaranteed.
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @Justin_Rogers
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.