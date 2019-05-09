The Lions signed their first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, on Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — On the eve of rookie minicamp, the Detroit Lions signed three of the team's draft picks, including first-round selection T.J. Hockenson.

In addition to Hockenson, the team also announced the signings of second-round pick Jahlani Tavai and fifth-rounder Amani Oruwariye.

Draft pick holdouts have largely become a thing of the past, at least since the 2011 collective-bargaining agreement implemented a rookie salary scale. Rookie deals are for four years, with team's carrying a fifth-year option on their first-round choices.

Terms of the contracts were not announced, but Hockenson's deal figures to be for slightly more than last year's No. 8 pick, linebacker Roquan Smith. The former Georgia linebacker signed a fully guaranteed, four-year, $18.4 million deal with the Chicago Bears, which included a first-year cap hit of $3.36 million.

The cost to sign draft picks significantly drops after the first round. Tavai's four-year pact is unlikely to exceed $7 million, while Oruwariye's contract will be closer to $3 million over four years, with only a fraction of that guaranteed.

