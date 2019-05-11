The Detroit Lions announced several changes to the team's front office on Saturday, including a trio of promotions. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced several changes to the team's front office on Saturday, including a trio of promotions.

Longtime staff members Dave Sears and Rob Lohman have new roles, with Sears getting bumped to director of college scouting and Lohman being tabbed the director of pro scouting.

Sears joined the Lions in 2007 as a regional scout and had been promoted to the assistant director of college scouting in 2017. Lohman also has been with the franchise since 2007. He was promoted from his role as assistant director of pro scouting, replacing Brandon Prophett, who was let go last month.

In addition to the two high-level promotions, Justin Licker was named a pro scout a year after he was hired as a scouting assistant. The team also announced Noor Davis and Jordan Martin have joined the organization as scouting assistants.

Davis played linebacker at Stanford and had a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2017 offseason. Martin played linebacker at Temple (2007-10) and worked three years in the college ranks as an assistant coach and recruiting assistant before joining Detroit's staff.

