Jordan Smallwood (Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions signed two wide receivers who attended the team's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, inking Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood on Sunday.

Kennedy, listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, was a two-sport athlete at Bryant University, playing both football and lacrosse. In 2017, he caught 57 passes for 888 yards and nine touchdowns, adding another three scores as a ball carrier.

He was limited to seven games last year when he hauled in 33 balls for 410 yards.

Smallwood played collegiately for Oklahoma from 2014-17, catching just 18 passes for 170 yards during his time with the Sooners. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder spent time on Kansas City and San Francisco's rosters last season, the latter stint with the team's practice squad.

At Oklahoma, Smallwood won the school's Don Key award, which goes to the player who best exemplifies superior qualities both on the field and in the classroom.

To clear room for the new additions, the Lions released a pair of undrafted rookie tight ends, Donald Parham and Nate Becker.