Lions first-round draft pick, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, is one of 15 rookies who landed with their "perfect team," according to ESPN. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Lions tight end troubles last season were glaring, with the position accounting for just 45 catches for 461 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Detroit's put in work to address the position in the offseason, signing free agent Jesse James and spending a first-round pick on T.J. Hockenson, the latter a move ESPN's Matt Bowen writes appears to be a perfect fit.

Hockenson, along with former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, are on Bowen's list of 15 draft picks who landed with their perfect teams, which was posted Tuesday.

The Lions selected Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick, adding a potential upgrade as both a blocker and pass catcher.

"With Darrell Bevell taking over the playcalling in Detroit, I expect the Lions to build out the run game," Bowen writes. "That's where we can start with Hockenson, a tight end with the old-school traits to finish as a blocker on the edge. Nasty stuff. Plus, Hockenson has the athleticism to work the middle and produce after the catch."

Hockenson won the John Mackey Award last season as college football's top tight end, hauling in 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns for Iowa, despite splitting duties with fellow first-round pick Noah Fant.

"He's a detailed route runner who can create separation on crossers or use his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame to make contested catches," Bowen writes. "There are a lot of positives here for the Iowa product, who can help the Lions boost their run-game production while also becoming a reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford."

Bush, meanwhile, was selected No. 10 overall, after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to get the hard-hitting linebacker.

"Bush fills an immediate need for the Steelers in the middle of the defense, and his run-and-hit traits are a perfect fit for this defense," Bowen writes. "Bush should be viewed here as a three-down defender who can match in coverage underneath, close with speed in zone schemes and track the ball in the run game. He also has shown the ability to blitz.

"I expect Bush to rack up tackles and use that 4.4 40-yard dash speed to eat up grass as a sideline-to-sideline player who makes impact plays."