Allen Park — Detroit Lions receivers, particularly starters Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, got some unexpected good news on Thursday when it was reported Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson will be suspended the first six games of the regular season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Lions are scheduled to play the Cardinals on the road to open the 2019 season.

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, who is routinely named among the best players at his position by his peers, possesses an elite combination of size (6-foot-1, 219 pounds) and speed (4.34-second 40-yard dash coming out of college).

Peterson has intercepted at least one pass in each of his eight NFL seasons and averages nearly 10 pass breakups per year.

In addition to Peterson's absence, the Lions also appear set to face a rookie quarterback in the matchup against the Cardinals. Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, is projected to open the season as the team's starter.

Facing a rookie quarterback isn't a guarantee for success. After throwing an interception on his first career pass, Jets rookie Sam Darnold settled down and completed 16 of his next 20 throws for 198 yards and two touchdowns, leading New York past Detroit in Week 1 last season.

