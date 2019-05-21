LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park — When the Detroit Lions drafted Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai in the second round of the NFL Draft, the reaction from the majority of fans, and even many in the media, was, "Who?" 

Playing his home games six time zones away, in a conference outside the Power Five is a good way to fly under the radar. So even though Tavai's size and versatility are an ideal match for the defensive scheme run by the Lions, almost no one saw the pick coming, at least not that early. 

But being an unknown commodity heading into his new situation isn't bothering Tavai. When asked if he had read any of the comments or articles about his selection, he referenced a poetically appropriate idiom, at least given the logo that will be on his helmet this season. 

"No, I don't really care, worry about anything," Tavai said after Tuesday's OTA practice. "I think there's a quote, lions don't listen to the opinion of goats, or whatever. I'm just going to have that mindset and focus on what I can control."

Lions rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Allen Park.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a reception during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to handoff to running back Theo Riddick.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back Ty Johnson works through obstacles during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions president Rod Wood chats with kicker Matt Prater during a break in the action.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back Ty Johnson works through obstacles during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back C.J. Moore works through obstacles during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn watches over practice Tuesday.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tight end Jesse James stretches out for a one-handed catch during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks during a news conference at the training facility in Allen Park.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions quarterback Connor Cook throws during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Mark Thompson works under an obstacle during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis works with a heavy ball during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson runs out a play during practice.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes a handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to handoff to running back Kerryon Johnson.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood and GM Bob Quinn chat on the field during practice.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Tom Savage looks to handoff to running back C.J. Anderson.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hands the ball off to running back Kerryon Johnson.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson heads up field after the handoff.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson heads up field after the handoff.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson heads up field after the handoff.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff and heads up field.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Jalen Reeves-Maybin works with a ring obstacle during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works with a ring obstacle during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works with a heavy ball during drills.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    The actual quote, from late philosopher Vernon Howard, stated, "A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a lion needs the approval of sheep."

    The Lions will happily take that mindset from the rookie, but will also be looking for physical toughness to match the mental toughness. 

    Tavai views himself as an interchangeable "puzzle piece" brought in to fit the defense wherever the coaches ask, whether it's down on the line as a physical edge setter and pass rusher, or off the ball as a powerful gap filler. 

    With just a handful of practices under his belt, he's enjoying the assimilation. 

    "This is a great environment," Tavai. "I love how the coaches make, not make us, but have a standard for being successful. I want to engrave that on my mindset and just come out here everyday and be a Lion."

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

