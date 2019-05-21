LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made the decision to part ways with veteran guard T.J. Lang this offseason, but there are no hard feelings. In fact, the relationship between the recently retired lineman and his hometown team appears as strong as ever. 

Lang was a welcomed guest at the team's first OTA practice Monday. 

"He shot me a text and said, ‘Hey, do you mind if I come by?’" Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "T.J. and I have a great relationship. He’s somebody that I’m really close to. He’s obviously a veteran member of our organization that was here, and I leaned on a lot last year and had some great conversations with. He just stopped by, wanted to see everybody and he was out and about. So, it was just great to see him."

Detroit Lions OTAs: Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Lions rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Allen Park.
Lions rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a reception during drills.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and head coach Matt Patricia talk on the field during warm-ups.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and head coach Matt Patricia talk on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to handoff to running back Theo Riddick.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to handoff to running back Theo Riddick. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back Ty Johnson works through obstacles during drills.
Running back Ty Johnson works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions quarterback Connor Cook throws during drills.
Detroit Lions quarterback Connor Cook throws during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff.
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Miles Killerew goes up after a pass during drills.
Lions safety Miles Killerew goes up after a pass during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions president Rod Wood chats with kicker Matt Prater during a break in the action.
Lions president Rod Wood chats with kicker Matt Prater during a break in the action. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia adds some pop to the obstacles drill during OTA.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia adds some pop to the obstacles drill during OTA. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back Ty Johnson works through obstacles during drills.
Running back Ty Johnson works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola works his way through the obstacles during drills.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola works his way through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills.
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back C.J. Moore works through obstacles during drills.
Running back C.J. Moore works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills.
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn watches over practice Tuesday.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn watches over practice Tuesday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes a handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes a handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills.
Running back C.J. Anderson works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tight end Jesse James stretches out for a one-handed catch during drills.
Tight end Jesse James stretches out for a one-handed catch during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Mark Thompson works under an obstacle during drills.
Lions linebacker Mark Thompson works under an obstacle during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis works with a heavy ball during drills.
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis works with a heavy ball during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson heads up field after the handoff.
Lions running back Ty Johnson heads up field after the handoff. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson runs out a play during practice.
Lions running back Ty Johnson runs out a play during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage throws during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to handoff to running back Kerryon Johnson.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to handoff to running back Kerryon Johnson. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions president Rod Wood and general manager Bob Quinn chat on the field during practice.
Lions president Rod Wood and general manager Bob Quinn chat on the field during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Tom Savage looks to handoff to running back C.J. Anderson.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage looks to handoff to running back C.J. Anderson. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hands the ball off to running back Kerryon Johnson.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hands the ball off to running back Kerryon Johnson. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson heads up field after the handoff.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson heads up field after the handoff. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson heads up field after the handoff.
Lions running back Ty Johnson heads up field after the handoff. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff and heads up field.
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff and heads up field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin works with a ring obstacle during drills.
Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin works with a ring obstacle during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works with a heavy ball during drills.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works with a heavy ball during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Eric Lee works against linebacker Anthony Pittman during drills.
Lions defensive end Eric Lee works against linebacker Anthony Pittman during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James works through obstacles with added pressure from head coach Matt Patricia during drills.
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James works through obstacles with added pressure from head coach Matt Patricia during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson followed by tight end T.J. Hockenson during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson followed by tight end T.J. Hockenson during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works with a ring obstacle during drills.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works with a ring obstacle during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham works his way through the obstacles.
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham works his way through the obstacles. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety C.J. Moore works his way through obstacles during drills.
Lions safety C.J. Moore works his way through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson makes his way out of the obstacles during drills.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson makes his way out of the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy works his through the obstacles during drills.
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy works his through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Devon Kennard stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions linebacker Devon Kennard stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy works his through the obstacles during drills.
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy works his through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson jogs during warmups.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson jogs during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell works his way through obstacles during drills.
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell works his way through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Austin Bryant stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions defensive end Austin Bryant stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Dariuus Kilgo stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions defensive tackle Dariuus Kilgo stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara jogs to the next drill during practice.
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara jogs to the next drill during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Andre Chachere pulls down a pass with one hand during drills.
Lions cornerback Andre Chachere pulls down a pass with one hand during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson works against tight end Jerome Cunningham during drills.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson works against tight end Jerome Cunningham during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight ends Michael Roberts and T.J. Hockenson go one-on-one during drills.
Lions tight ends Michael Roberts and T.J. Hockenson go one-on-one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell instructs on the field during warm-ups.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell instructs on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson warms up at the start of practice.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks during a news conference at the training facility in Allen Park.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks during a news conference at the training facility in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Lang, who grew up in Michigan and played collegiately at Eastern Michigan University, spent two seasons with the Lions after eight in Green Bay. He battled a number of injuries in recent years, including multiple concussions. Collectively, those injuries cost him 13 games the past two years. 

    Detroit released Lang with one season remaining on the three-year deal he signed in 2017 and he announced his retirement shortly after. 

    In his 10-year career, he appeared in 138 games, starting 113. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011. 

    "T.J. is definitely such a great resource," former teammate Frank Ragnow said. "Before he retired, I think he reached out to all of us and made sure to let us know he’s here for us, no matter what. It’s great to have around and whatever he can offer, I’ll take."

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

