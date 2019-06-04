CLOSE Lions coach Matt Patricia said he's focused on the players at practice, not his two defensive stars who are eating a fine to skip the event. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — Earlier this week, Twitter was buzzing with a rumor the Detroit Lions were been selected for HBO's "Hard Knocks," a reality show that offers unprecedented access to a team's training camp each season.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia says he has not heard from HBO about appearing on "Hard Knocks." (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

That's news to Lions coach Matt Patricia.

"I have no information," Patricia said. "I’ve been told absolutely nothing, as far as that’s concerned. The organization has been told nothing, as far as that’s concerned."

In the past, Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have expressed a desire to dodge the obligation of being featured on the program, but on Tuesday, the first day of Detroit's mandatory minicamp, Patricia seemed to soften on the idea.

"You know what? I think I’ve said before, too, I think like all of us, we fell in love with the game through NFL Films," Patricia said." I just love those clips as a young guy falling in love with the game. I just love the history of it and how important it all is. I can’t say enough about the great job they do at NFL Films."

"Hard Knocks" is jointly developed by HBO Sports and NFL Films.

Patricia said one thing he won't do is waste time contemplating the possibility of being selected. He's fully focused on the next three days of practice, the most important the offseason before the start of training camp.

If the Lions are chosen by HBO, as one of five eligible teams this year, Patricia said he'd likely reach out to coaches who have been on the program before, to get a better understanding on how to handle the extra cameras and microphones that would be around the Lions' facility for the better part of a month.

There is no hard deadline for HBO to make a decision. Last year, they named the Browns as the featured team on May 17, but the announcement lingered into mid-June twice in the past seven years.

