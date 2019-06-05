Detroit wraps up the exhibition slate on the road against Cleveland on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The NFL announced times and dates for its preseason games on Wednesday.

The Lions will open up at home against the Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Up next will be a road trip to Houston to face the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. before the Lions return home to square off with the Bills on Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.. That third game is typically viewed as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Detroit wraps up the exhibition slate on the road against Cleveland on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

That final matchup, known as the Great Lakes Classic, actually has a trophy attached to it. The teams actually battle for a massive bronze trophy called The Barge.