Kearse's familiarity and experience in coordinator Darrell Bevell's scheme should ease the receiver's transition to Detroit.

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added to their depth at wide receiver on Thursday, signing veteran free agent Jermaine Kearse. He had worked out for the team late last month. 

Contract terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Kearse spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, collecting 37 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown in 14 games last season.

He's entering his eighth NFL season, spending his first five with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted out of Washington in 2012. He's appeared in 99 games, including 74 starts, and has 255 catches for 3,290 yards and 17 touchdowns.

During his time in Seattle, he overlapped with current Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, giving Kearse a familiarity with the new scheme being installed by the Lions this offseason. 

"When you move into different schemes or different systems, offensively or defensively, the hardest thing to do is, really, it’s the vernacular," Lions coach Matt Patricia said Thursday. "It’s just learning the language because it really is like learning a foreign language at that point.

"A lot of guys, whether you come from whatever offensive tree or defensive tree, when the terminology is familiar to you, then you can pick up the scheme part of it a lot faster. So it’s just being familiar with the terminology which will help you apply the concepts, so when you go out there, you can learn faster or quicker from that standpoint."

    Kearse also brings a wealth of postseason experience to Detroit. He's played in two Super Bowls, catching four passes, including a touchdown in Seattle's 43-8 victory over Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII. 

    He nearly managed to top that moment the following year, when he hauled in a tipped pass for a 33-yard gain down to the 5-yard line in the closing minutes of Super Bowl XLIX, with the Seahawks trailing by four points. 

    The defensive coordinator on the other sideline in that game, Patricia, then with the New England Patriots. 

    "He can obviously make some pretty ridiculous catches down by the goal line, in some pretty big games, at the last second, that give defensive coordinators a problem."

    The pass caught by Kearse, which set up a first-and-goal situation, had been deflected by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. The rookie defensive back made up for it two plays later, intercepting a pass in the end zone to seal the Patriots' victory. 

    "We kind joked about it a little bit and then we quickly moved on," Patricia said. "Obviously, a great little tie in our history together, which is fun. It doesn’t mean anything going forward, but it’s fun."

    Kearse is a versatile receiver, having plenty of experience working both outside and in the slot. Last year was the first time he played the majority of his reps from the slot, more than doubling the work he got on the outside. 

    In 2017, used more out wide by the Jets, he set career-highs with 65 receptions for 810 yards.

    Kearse joins a depth chart that is headed by Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. Golladay and Jones are still rehabbing from injuries suffered late last season and not participating in the team's minicamp. 

    Given his experience, familiarity with the scheme and skill set, Kearse becomes an immediate front-runner to serve as the Lions' top depth receiver. That role was previously held by TJ Jones. The other contenders for depth spots on the roster include Andy Jones, Chris Lacy, Brandon Powell, Tommylee Lewis and draft pick Travis Fulgram. 

    To clear space on the roster, the Lions waived receiver Jordan Smallwood.

