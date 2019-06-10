The Lions released former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook (18) on Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — If Connor Cook's professional football career is ever going to get on track, it's likely going to happen somewhere else other than Detroit.

The Lions released the former Michigan State star quarterback on Monday in a series of moves heading into the team's third and final week of OTAs.

The Lions released Cook and safety David Jones to make room for two new signings, quarterback David Fales and offensive lineman Luke Bowanko.

Fales, a sixth-round draft pick out of San Jose State in 2014, has spent time with three teams, most recently the Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot-2 passer has never started a game, but has appeared in three contests as a backup, completing 31 of his 48 throws for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Bowanko, a six-year veteran, was also drafted in the sixth round in 2014. After playing three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he's had short stints with Baltimore, New England and Washington.

He's appeared in 47 games during his career, including 18 starts, having played snaps at center, left guard and right guard.

As for Cook, he departs after spending six months with the Lions, having earned the opportunity by making a strong impression on the team's brass during joint practices with the Oakland Raiders last season.

Michigan State's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, as well as wins for a starting quarterback, Cook has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. Despite generating some buzz as a potential first-round pick in 2016, he slid to the Raiders in the fourth round.

He started just one game in three years for the Raiders, a playoff loss to the Houston Texans his rookie season. After being cut by the team heading into last season, Cook spent time on Carolina and Cincinnati's practice squads.

Cook claimed to have other offseason offers, but jumped at the chance to join the Lions and return to Michigan.

"Any chance I could get to come back to Michigan, I was all for it," he said last month.

