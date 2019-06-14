Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' announced Thursday's trade, which had sent tight end Michael Roberts' to the New England Patriots in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2020, fell through.
As part of the conditions of the deal, Roberts reverted back to the Lions roster and he was subsequently waived by the team.
The Lions didn't offer additional information why Roberts was rejected by New England.
The Lions will move into the summer break before training camp with five tight ends on the roster. The group, headed by first-round pick T.J. Hockenson and free-agent signing Jesse James, also includes Logan Thomas, Jerome Cunningham and Isaac Nauta.
The team will also have an open roster spot following Roberts' release.
We wrap up the early portion of the offseason program discussing some of the top stories heading into training camp. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @Justin_Rogers
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.