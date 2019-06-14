Michael Roberts (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' announced Thursday's trade, which had sent tight end Michael Roberts' to the New England Patriots in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2020, fell through.

As part of the conditions of the deal, Roberts reverted back to the Lions roster and he was subsequently waived by the team.

The Lions didn't offer additional information why Roberts was rejected by New England.

The Lions will move into the summer break before training camp with five tight ends on the roster. The group, headed by first-round pick T.J. Hockenson and free-agent signing Jesse James, also includes Logan Thomas, Jerome Cunningham and Isaac Nauta.

The team will also have an open roster spot following Roberts' release.

