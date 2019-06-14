Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Kenny Wiggins and Taylor Decker walk off the field after practice this week. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced their open practice schedule for training camp, including official confirmation of three joint practices with the New England Patriots.

The Lions will open camp July 25 at the team's practice facility in Allen Park. The first practice will be one of three sessions available exclusively to season-ticket holders. The other two dates for that group will be Sunday, Aug. 4, and Monday, Aug. 5, the first practice with the Patriots.

The team will conduct nine more practice open to the general public:

►Friday, July 26

►Saturday, July 27

►Sunday, July 28

►Tuesday, July 30

►Wednesday, July 31

►Thursday, Aug. 1

►Friday , Aug. 2

►Tuesday, Aug 6

►Wednesday, Aug 7

The Aug. 2 practice will be at Ford Field, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For the remaining eight practices, gates at the facility will open at 8:30 a.m. with practice starting at 9:30 a.m.

The schedule can be affected by weather and fans will not have access if the coaching staff opts to move a practice indoors. Fans are encouraged to call the team's practice hotline if there's reason to believe weather will be an issue (313)-262-2882.

There is no on-site parking for fans. Those wanting to attend a practice are encouraged to park at the Fairlane Town Center's blue lot and take a free shuttle to the facility. Shuttles will begin running at 7:30 a.m.

