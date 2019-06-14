LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced their open practice schedule for training camp, including official confirmation of three joint practices with the New England Patriots. 

The Lions will open camp July 25 at the team's practice facility in Allen Park. The first practice will be one of three sessions available exclusively to season-ticket holders. The other two dates for that group will be Sunday, Aug. 4, and Monday, Aug. 5, the first practice with the Patriots.

The team will conduct nine more practice open to the general public:

►Friday, July 26

►Saturday, July 27

►Sunday, July 28

►Tuesday, July 30

►Wednesday, July 31

►Thursday, Aug. 1

►Friday , Aug. 2 

►Tuesday, Aug 6

►Wednesday, Aug 7

Detroit Lions final OTA: Thursday, June 13, 2019
Lions tackle Taylor Decker talks with head coach Matt Patricia during warmups on Thursday, June 13.
Lions tackle Taylor Decker talks with head coach Matt Patricia during warmups on Thursday, June 13. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the pocket behind linemen Frank Ragnow and Kenny Wiggins during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the pocket behind linemen Frank Ragnow and Kenny Wiggins during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with linebacker Jarrad Davis during stretching.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with linebacker Jarrad Davis during stretching. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Mike Ford (38) stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions corner back Mike Ford (38) stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Tashaan Melvin stretches during the start of practice.
Lions cornerback Tashaan Melvin stretches during the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Newly acquired quarterback David Fales stretches out a the start of practice.
Newly acquired quarterback David Fales stretches out a the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Mike Ford stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions corner back Mike Ford stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the pocket behind linemen Frank Ragnow and Kenny Wiggins during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the pocket behind linemen Frank Ragnow and Kenny Wiggins during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson cuts from behind lineman Taylor Decker during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson cuts from behind lineman Taylor Decker during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Tom Savage passes during drills.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage passes during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson cuts up field during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson cuts up field during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford drops back behind linemen Frank Ragnow during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford drops back behind linemen Frank Ragnow during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Newly acquired wide receiver Jermaine Kearse heads up field after a reception.
Newly acquired wide receiver Jermaine Kearse heads up field after a reception. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner cuts around the obstacles during drills.
Lions running back Zach Zenner cuts around the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford behind lineman Graham Glasgow during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford behind lineman Graham Glasgow during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the pocket behind linemen Rick Wagner and Graham Glasgow during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the pocket behind linemen Rick Wagner and Graham Glasgow during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson looks for the hole during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson looks for the hole during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson works around the obstacles during drills.
Lions running back Ty Johnson works around the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets set for next play.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets set for next play. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Deontez Alexander holds onto a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Deontez Alexander holds onto a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James works against the defense during drills.
Lions tight end Jesse James works against the defense during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Tom Savage with David Fales in background during drills.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage with David Fales in background during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson works around the obstacles during drills.
Lions running back Ty Johnson works around the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Newly acquired quarterback David Fales during drills.
Newly acquired quarterback David Fales during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Mark Thompson works around the obstacles during drills.
Lions running back Mark Thompson works around the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the pocket behind linemen Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow and Kenny Wiggins during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the pocket behind linemen Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow and Kenny Wiggins during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight ends Logan Thomas and Jesse James run off the field at the end of practice.
Lions tight ends Logan Thomas and Jesse James run off the field at the end of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Kenny Wiggins and Taylor Decker walk off the field after practice.
Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Kenny Wiggins and Taylor Decker walk off the field after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions OTA linebacker group pose for a photo before leaving for summer break after Thursday's OTA in Allen Park.
The Lions OTA linebacker group pose for a photo before leaving for summer break after Thursday's OTA in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    The Aug. 2 practice will be at Ford Field, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For the remaining eight practices, gates at the facility will open at 8:30 a.m. with practice starting at 9:30 a.m.

    The schedule can be affected by weather and fans will not have access if the coaching staff opts to move a practice indoors. Fans are encouraged to call the team's practice hotline if there's reason to believe weather will be an issue (313)-262-2882.

    There is no on-site parking for fans. Those wanting to attend a practice are encouraged to park at the Fairlane Town Center's blue lot and take a free shuttle to the facility. Shuttles will begin running at 7:30 a.m. 

