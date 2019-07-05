Justin Rogers ranks top 25 Detroit Lions in value for 2019
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Go through the gallery above to view Justin Rogers' top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.
Allen Park — Value is a subjective measure. Let's get that out of the way right now. But there's little question that if the Detroit Lions are going to return to the postseason, some players will be more important than others to the equation.
While each man on the 53-man roster plays a role in a team's overall success, here's our annual attempt to rank the 25 players most critical to Detroit's 2019 hopes.
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @Justin_Rogers
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.