Justin Rogers of The Detroit News ranks the top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season, including (clockwise from left) Quandre Diggs, Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Go through the gallery above to view Justin Rogers' top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

Allen Park — Value is a subjective measure. Let's get that out of the way right now. But there's little question that if the Detroit Lions are going to return to the postseason, some players will be more important than others to the equation.

While each man on the 53-man roster plays a role in a team's overall success, here's our annual attempt to rank the 25 players most critical to Detroit's 2019 hopes.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers