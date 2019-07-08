Justin Rogers ranks top 25 Detroit Lions in value for 2019
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers ranks the top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season, including receivers Marvin Jones Jr. (left) and Kenny Golladay (right).
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers ranks the top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season, including receivers Marvin Jones Jr. (left) and Kenny Golladay (right). Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Kerryon Johnson, running back: Gone is the era of three yards and cloud of dust, but the team’s brass has made it clear, both in words and actions, the Lions will be committed to the run. Johnson might not be a traditional bell cow in the backfield, but he’s a star in the making, with the ability to pop off a big gain on any touch. He’ll be the engine that makes Detroit’s offense go.
2. Matthew Stafford, quarterback: This is the first year we haven’t listed Stafford No.1 here, but if the ground game and defense come together as hoped, this is the first year in a while the team could be successful without leaning too heavily on the quarterback.
3. Damon Harrison, defensive tackle: The Lions’ top priority on defense is stopping the run, and the difference in that ability before and after the addition of Harrison doesn’t need to be restated. He’s a dominant force on the inside and showed he’s not a slouch as a pass-rusher, recording 3.5 sacks in 10 games after coming over in a midseason trade.
4. Darius Slay, cornerback: The rules long have been bent toward favoring receivers, but with exceptional speed, footwork and ball skills, Slay is able to hang with the opponents’ best pass catcher, week after week. That’s an invaluable resource for any defense.
5. Jarrad Davis, linebacker: Davis took significant steps forward with his development last season, showcasing a newfound ability to rush the passer, while cleaning up many of his issues in coverage. If he can take another step forward this year, particularly with his pursuit angles and missing fewer tackles, he has the talent to become a Pro Bowl-caliber defender.
6. Frank Ragnow, center/guard: We’re working off the assumption the second-year man out of Arkansas is going to be Detroit’s starting center. The role of the position is critical, not just because of what happens after the snap, but also before it. Down after down, Ragnow will be responsible for getting the entire unit in the proper position to handle the defensive look.
7. Trey Flowers, defensive end: The crown jewel of Detroit’s free-agent spending spree, Flowers is a technician at the defensive end spot, rarely blowing an assignment. At the price tag, you’d love to see him rack up double-digit sacks, but as long as he’s setting a strong edge and regularly disrupting the pocket, as he’s done in recent years with New England, it will be money well spent.
8. Quandre Diggs, safety: After making a surprisingly smooth transition to safety, Diggs enters the 2019 campaign as the de facto leader of Detroit’s secondary. A unique playmaker, he plays with a high level of confidence in critical situations, and sets a physical tone with his hard-hitting style.
9. Kenny Golladay, wide receiver: While it wasn’t a great season for Detroit’s receiving corps, overall, Golladay thrived with expanded responsibilities and assignments, some of which were necessitated by injuries. Seeing more exotic coverages, and countering with additional snaps in slot, he managed 70 catches for 1,063 yards. He’s set himself up to be the focal point of the passing attack going forward.
10. Graham Glasgow, guard/center: The durable Glasgow might be making yet another position switch this season. After two years as a left guard, and last year at center, most of the reps have come at right guard this season. He’ll get plenty of opportunities to pave a path for the running backs at that spot.
11. A’Shawn Robinson, defensive tackle: After an early bump in the road, which included a healthy scratch to open the season, Robinson flourished in the new defensive scheme. You’re not going to get a ton of pass rush from him, but his athleticism and strength routinely show up in the ground game.
12. Taylor Decker, left tackle: Decker’s career arc was stunted by a shoulder injury two years ago, and while he was better last year, it still feels as if he wasn’t back to his normal self, particularly as a run blocker. With his next contract right around the corner, 2019 is a big opportunity to reassert himself as a well-rounded blindside option.
13. Da’Shawn Hand, defensive end: A revelation as a rookie, Hand didn’t finish nearly as strong as he started, recording eight tackles, one sack and one QB hit his final eight games. A year in the scheme, and in an NFL weight room, should lead to a more consistent second season.
14. T.J. Hockenson, tight end: The bar is typically set low for rookie tight ends, but expectations are higher for the well-rounded Hockenson, who was taken No. 8 in the draft. Charlie Sanders’ first-year, franchise record of 40 catches for the position isn’t an unreasonable bar for Hockenson, all while contributing solid blocking.
15. Devon Kennard, linebacker: A workhorse in his first year with the Lions, Kennard rarely left the field in 2018. Schematically reliable, he met expectations across the board, but doesn’t have a standout skill. The team added depth on the edge, which could lead to a lighter workload and improved efficiency, particularly with his pass rush.
16. Rick Wagner, right tackle: Left tackle is still viewed as the premium position along the offensive line, but enough teams are utilizing their top edge rushers across from the right tackle. Wagner has been good, not great since signing a monster deal that made him the top paid right tackle at the time.
17. Justin Coleman, cornerback: In the pass-heavy NFL, the nickel corner job is essentially a starting position. Coleman will be tasked with a variety of assignments, from covering slot receivers and tight ends across the middle, to providing reliable run support to an occasional blitz. And much like the CB2 spot, more playmaking would be a welcome change.
18. Tracy Walker, safety: The Lions eased Walker into things as a rookie, and he met or exceeded expectations at every turn. Now that Glover Quin is gone, the Lions will look to Walker to play a far more significant role in the defense. If he can carry the effective use of his length and instincts into the expanded playing time, the team could be pretty good at the safety spot.
19. Marvin Jones, wide receiver: The emergence of Kenny Golladay, and the addition of several passing-game weapons, likely will mean fewer opportunities for Jones. On the other hand, he should benefit from better coverage looks. The offense could really use the return of the deep ball connection he and Matthew Stafford had two seasons ago.
20. Romeo Okwara, defensive end: A waiver claim last season, Okwara went on to lead the Lions in sacks. With the addition of Trey Flowers, Okwara slides into the top backup spot on the defense line, but with the flexibility to play off-the-ball in some packages.
21. Kenny Wiggins, guard: Based on everything we’ve seen through the early stages of the offseason, Wiggins is trending toward a starting job. He’ll need to be better than the inconsistent performance he delivered last year, while filling in for an injured T.J. Lang.
22. Cornerback No. 2: It’s too early to say who will win the job opposite Darius Slay. Rashaan Melvin (pictured) is the front-runner, but Teez Tabor, Mike Ford and rookie Amani Oruwariye will have an opportunity to state their case. Whoever it ends up being, the Lions will be looking for a more consistent playmaker than they’ve had at that spot in recent years.
23. Danny Amendola, slot receiver: The Lions’ offense stalled out after trading away Golden Tate a year ago. Amendola isn’t as dynamic after the catch as Tate, but the new addition is a solid route runner with good hands. He should give the Lions back some stability in the slot.
24. Jesse James, tight end: A key piece in Detroit’s free-agency class, James is a complete tight end who despite just celebrating his 25th birthday already has 36 starts under his belt. He has the size and skills to be a reliable blocker, as well as a big target on third down and in the red zone.
25. C.J. Anderson, running back: Kerryon Johnson won’t be able to carry the load alone. Anderson was brought in with the goal of being the second punch in the combo that LeGarrette Blount wasn’t a year ago. Anderson is coming off a strong finish to last season. To maintain his momentum, he’ll first have to fend off Zach Zenner for playing time.
    Allen Park – Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia could have been a rocket scientist. Much has been made of his undergraduate degree in aeronautical engineering, and the career he left behind two decades ago to pursue his true passion, coaching football.

    But as much as that narrative has shaped public perception of Patricia, it’s his second degree, earned from the University of Massachusetts during his early years working as a defensive position coach at Amherst, that has had an equally, if not greater impact on how he’s reached the upper echelon of his profession.

    That latter degree is a master’s in education, and Patricia’s emphasis on, and methodology of his teaching, are his defining coaching traits.

    The son of two educators, Patricia has long talked about part of the lure back to football was the opportunity to teach, not just about the game he loved, but helping mold young minds taking their first steps into adulthood.

    “As a coach, you’re a teacher,” Patricia said in 2018, weeks before he was hired by the Lions. “You’re trying to teach in all different avenues, from the game plan, technique, life, whatever it may be. Teacher, mentor, whatever it may be. I think when you’re in front of the group, and you’re presenting, you’re very much, at that point, teaching. I think you want to hit, whatever it is, the seven (styles) of learning. You want to make sure you’re hitting all those when you’re going through.”

    Where Patricia isn’t particularly unique as a coach is his emphasis on fundamentals. During the offseason, he gives presentations at coaching clinics on the topic, often under the theme of eliminating bad football.

    He believes, even at the highest level of the sport, more games are lost than won. The dropped pass on third down, the missed tackle allowing extra yards and a conversion, the pre-snap penalties; in his mind these are often the deciding factors in the NFL, especially when so many of the league’s outcomes are decided by seven or fewer points.

    Patricia’s practices are filled with drills focused on fundamentals, acts of repetition that build muscle memory. According to the coach, this can bail out a player both in times of physical exhaustion or when the play calling is subpar.

    Good coaching, good teaching, it all starts with a fundamentally sound team.

    “When the scheme goes bad, you need to make sure the fundamentals are where they need to be,” Patricia told The Detroit News. “If the fundamentals are bad, the scheme doesn’t work, it won’t matter. If the scheme is bad and the fundamentals are bad, it’s bad coaching. If the fundamentals are bad, you can’t build. It has to be the foundation and it has to stay consistent.”

    Some of that teaching has started to take root in Detroit. The Lions were one of the least-penalized teams last season, and they made a midseason coaching change on special teams, an area where they struggled. Additionally, according to Pro Football Focus, the Lions were among the best tackling teams in 2018.

    In other areas, the Lions still lag behind, but that’s annual challenge of any coaching staff, to clean up as many mistakes as possible. To eliminate bad football.

    Schematically, the adjustment has been more challenging, because Patricia’s teaching style is different than most. Here, he departs from the rote memorization that is the foundation of fundamentals and places an emphasis on conceptual understanding and problem solving.

    It’s where his own experience intersects.

    “I would say problem solving, for me, is my background, engineering,” Patricia said. “I have my master’s in math education, which is problem solving. Problem solving is one of my favorite classes.”

    When Patricia teaches his scheme to his players, it goes beyond the X’s and O’s that fill up page after page of a playbook. It’s not about 11 players moving from point A to point B, but creating an understanding about why they’re moving between the destinations and the goal trying to be accomplished.

    One Lions defender compared the coaching style to giving each player a tool box, based on their skill set. Some jobs require a hammer and screw driver, others a drill and saw. Each week, the game plan asks players to use specific tools from their box to accomplish a job, while maintaining knowledge of how to utilize the other tools in the box if the game plan needs to be changed midstream.

    The more tools a player has, the more versatile they are and the more multiple the scheme can be, which hypothetically allows the Lions to match up against any opponent, regardless of style.

    Defensively, the first problem the Lions try to solve on a weekly basis is how to take away what an opponent does best. For example, in last year’s victory over the New England Patriots, the coaching developed a strong plan to limit tight end Rob Gronkowski, particularly across the middle of the field on second- and third-and-long plays, by using a bigger, more physical nickel back in man coverage in conjunction with bracketing the future Hall of Famer with a safety.

    Gronkowski finished with four catches for 51 yards in Detroit’s 26-10 victory.

    Another unique element of Patricia’s style how much trust he puts in his players, which leads to the scheme becoming a collaborative effort. 

    “You’re trying to teach problem solving,” Patricia said. “That’s what it’s really about that. It’s about the player’s ability to problem solve on the field, because I can’t be out there.”

    One player explained how there are times during a game when he’ll alter his coached responsibility on a play based on something he’s seeing in real time. Then, when he heads to the sideline, Patricia will ask the player why he did what he did and they will debate the merits of whether it was the right decision, potentially resulting in an alteration of the player’s future schematic responsibilities to better accomplish the day’s goal.

    One thing each player we talked to agreed on is there’s an increased comfort level operating in Patricia’s scheme in year two, but that doesn’t mean the coach feels he’s been teaching any less this second offseason.

    “I’m probably actually teaching more,” Patricia said. “This is the fun time. To get diving in there and coaching it up really, I think the second time – it’s kind of like anything, the second time you hear it, the third time you hear it, you pick up other nuances or details or other important information. The first time you hear it, you’re trying to absorb all of it. Maybe now that you have a basis or fundamental or a little bit of a knowledge behind it, now you start to pick up the minute details that make a big difference out on the field. I’m just trying to make sure I’m getting all of that out to everybody.

    “What’s the rule in teaching – three times? The third time is when they actually understand it, so we’re only on the second time right now.”

