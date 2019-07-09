Glover Quin is calling it a career.

The former Lions safety announced his retirement on Monday after 10 NFL seasons, the last six of which were spent in Detroit after starting his career with the Houston Texans.

Former Lions safety Glover Quin is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Quin, 33, made the announcement on social media.

"Thank you to the 2 great organizations I had the honor to play for," Quin posted on Instagram. "Thank you to my great coaches over the years! Thank you to my great teammates over the years!!!! Thank you to the fans!! It was a blast!! Thank you to everyone that supported me and didn’t support me over the years!, it is all love on this side!!"

Quin started all 96 games for the Lions, recording 424 tackles, 19 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. In 2014, he earned the only Pro Bowl selection of his career after leading the NFL with seven interceptions.

The Lions released him in February.

“It is with great admiration and respect that we congratulate Glover Quin on his retirement following 10 seasons in the National Football League," Bob Quinn, the Lions executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "Throughout his time in Detroit, Glover was the definition of a leader in everything he did. In addition to his consistent play on the field, his presence in the locker room for younger players and his natural ability to connect with our community defined his legacy as a Lion.

"We wish him and his family the very best as he enters this next stage of life.”

Quin was selected in the fourth round by the Texans in the 2009 NFL Draft out of New Mexico.