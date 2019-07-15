Justin Rogers ranks top 25 Detroit Lions in value for 2019
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers ranks the top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season, including receivers Marvin Jones Jr. (left) and Kenny Golladay (right).
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers ranks the top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season, including receivers Marvin Jones Jr. (left) and Kenny Golladay (right).
1. Kerryon Johnson, running back: Gone is the era of three yards and cloud of dust, but the team’s brass has made it clear, both in words and actions, the Lions will be committed to the run. Johnson might not be a traditional bell cow in the backfield, but he’s a star in the making, with the ability to pop off a big gain on any touch. He’ll be the engine that makes Detroit’s offense go.
2. Matthew Stafford, quarterback: This is the first year we haven’t listed Stafford No.1 here, but if the ground game and defense come together as hoped, this is the first year in a while the team could be successful without leaning too heavily on the quarterback.
3. Damon Harrison, defensive tackle: The Lions’ top priority on defense is stopping the run, and the difference in that ability before and after the addition of Harrison doesn’t need to be restated. He’s a dominant force on the inside and showed he’s not a slouch as a pass-rusher, recording 3.5 sacks in 10 games after coming over in a midseason trade.
4. Darius Slay, cornerback: The rules long have been bent toward favoring receivers, but with exceptional speed, footwork and ball skills, Slay is able to hang with the opponents’ best pass catcher, week after week. That’s an invaluable resource for any defense.
5. Jarrad Davis, linebacker: Davis took significant steps forward with his development last season, showcasing a newfound ability to rush the passer, while cleaning up many of his issues in coverage. If he can take another step forward this year, particularly with his pursuit angles and missing fewer tackles, he has the talent to become a Pro Bowl-caliber defender.
6. Frank Ragnow, center/guard: We’re working off the assumption the second-year man out of Arkansas is going to be Detroit’s starting center. The role of the position is critical, not just because of what happens after the snap, but also before it. Down after down, Ragnow will be responsible for getting the entire unit in the proper position to handle the defensive look.
7. Trey Flowers, defensive end: The crown jewel of Detroit’s free-agent spending spree, Flowers is a technician at the defensive end spot, rarely blowing an assignment. At the price tag, you’d love to see him rack up double-digit sacks, but as long as he’s setting a strong edge and regularly disrupting the pocket, as he’s done in recent years with New England, it will be money well spent.
8. Quandre Diggs, safety: After making a surprisingly smooth transition to safety, Diggs enters the 2019 campaign as the de facto leader of Detroit’s secondary. A unique playmaker, he plays with a high level of confidence in critical situations, and sets a physical tone with his hard-hitting style.
9. Kenny Golladay, wide receiver: While it wasn’t a great season for Detroit’s receiving corps, overall, Golladay thrived with expanded responsibilities and assignments, some of which were necessitated by injuries. Seeing more exotic coverages, and countering with additional snaps in slot, he managed 70 catches for 1,063 yards. He’s set himself up to be the focal point of the passing attack going forward.
10. Graham Glasgow, guard/center: The durable Glasgow might be making yet another position switch this season. After two years as a left guard, and last year at center, most of the reps have come at right guard this season. He’ll get plenty of opportunities to pave a path for the running backs at that spot.
11. A’Shawn Robinson, defensive tackle: After an early bump in the road, which included a healthy scratch to open the season, Robinson flourished in the new defensive scheme. You’re not going to get a ton of pass rush from him, but his athleticism and strength routinely show up in the ground game.
12. Taylor Decker, left tackle: Decker’s career arc was stunted by a shoulder injury two years ago, and while he was better last year, it still feels as if he wasn’t back to his normal self, particularly as a run blocker. With his next contract right around the corner, 2019 is a big opportunity to reassert himself as a well-rounded blindside option.
13. Da’Shawn Hand, defensive end: A revelation as a rookie, Hand didn’t finish nearly as strong as he started, recording eight tackles, one sack and one QB hit his final eight games. A year in the scheme, and in an NFL weight room, should lead to a more consistent second season.
14. T.J. Hockenson, tight end: The bar is typically set low for rookie tight ends, but expectations are higher for the well-rounded Hockenson, who was taken No. 8 in the draft. Charlie Sanders’ first-year, franchise record of 40 catches for the position isn’t an unreasonable bar for Hockenson, all while contributing solid blocking.
15. Devon Kennard, linebacker: A workhorse in his first year with the Lions, Kennard rarely left the field in 2018. Schematically reliable, he met expectations across the board, but doesn’t have a standout skill. The team added depth on the edge, which could lead to a lighter workload and improved efficiency, particularly with his pass rush.
16. Rick Wagner, right tackle: Left tackle is still viewed as the premium position along the offensive line, but enough teams are utilizing their top edge rushers across from the right tackle. Wagner has been good, not great since signing a monster deal that made him the top paid right tackle at the time.
17. Justin Coleman, cornerback: In the pass-heavy NFL, the nickel corner job is essentially a starting position. Coleman will be tasked with a variety of assignments, from covering slot receivers and tight ends across the middle, to providing reliable run support to an occasional blitz. And much like the CB2 spot, more playmaking would be a welcome change.
18. Tracy Walker, safety: The Lions eased Walker into things as a rookie, and he met or exceeded expectations at every turn. Now that Glover Quin is gone, the Lions will look to Walker to play a far more significant role in the defense. If he can carry the effective use of his length and instincts into the expanded playing time, the team could be pretty good at the safety spot.
19. Marvin Jones, wide receiver: The emergence of Kenny Golladay, and the addition of several passing-game weapons, likely will mean fewer opportunities for Jones. On the other hand, he should benefit from better coverage looks. The offense could really use the return of the deep ball connection he and Matthew Stafford had two seasons ago.
20. Romeo Okwara, defensive end: A waiver claim last season, Okwara went on to lead the Lions in sacks. With the addition of Trey Flowers, Okwara slides into the top backup spot on the defense line, but with the flexibility to play off-the-ball in some packages.
21. Kenny Wiggins, guard: Based on everything we’ve seen through the early stages of the offseason, Wiggins is trending toward a starting job. He’ll need to be better than the inconsistent performance he delivered last year, while filling in for an injured T.J. Lang.
22. Cornerback No. 2: It’s too early to say who will win the job opposite Darius Slay. Rashaan Melvin (pictured) is the front-runner, but Teez Tabor, Mike Ford and rookie Amani Oruwariye will have an opportunity to state their case. Whoever it ends up being, the Lions will be looking for a more consistent playmaker than they’ve had at that spot in recent years.
23. Danny Amendola, slot receiver: The Lions’ offense stalled out after trading away Golden Tate a year ago. Amendola isn’t as dynamic after the catch as Tate, but the new addition is a solid route runner with good hands. He should give the Lions back some stability in the slot.
24. Jesse James, tight end: A key piece in Detroit’s free-agency class, James is a complete tight end who despite just celebrating his 25th birthday already has 36 starts under his belt. He has the size and skills to be a reliable blocker, as well as a big target on third down and in the red zone.
25. C.J. Anderson, running back: Kerryon Johnson won’t be able to carry the load alone. Anderson was brought in with the goal of being the second punch in the combo that LeGarrette Blount wasn’t a year ago. Anderson is coming off a strong finish to last season. To maintain his momentum, he’ll first have to fend off Zach Zenner for playing time.
    Allen Park -- Training camp is upon us. The Detroit Lions' rookies report this week and veterans will follow a week later. We're going to spend the next few days previewing camp, starting with the team's five most compelling position battles. 

    Guard

    The most intriguing opening in Detroit’s starting lineup remains at guard, but the hole appears to have shifted to the left side with Graham Glasgow sliding into T.J. Lang’s former spot. Obviously, there’s still plenty of time for things to change, but that’s been the primary practice routine for Glasgow at this stage, with Frank Ragnow, entering his second season, working at center.

    In the early offseason, veteran Kenny Wiggins handled the bulk of the first-team reps at left guard, setting him up as the presumptive front-runner. But Oday Aboushi, a free-agent addition this offseason, was earning a longer look in June and remains in the mix for the job.

    Joe Dahl, Leo Koloamatangi, undrafted rookie Beau Benzschawel and late addition Luke Bowanko are long shots and more likely to be competing for one of the two backup jobs.

    Cornerback

    The silver lining about Darius Slay staying away from the team during the early portion of the offseason program is it gave the Lions an opportunity to get an extended look at the contenders for the job opposite him, a role previously held by Nevin Lawson.

    None of the candidates stood out from the crowd during OTAs and minicamp, leaving the door open for someone to grab the brass ring in August. The best bet remains Rashaan Melvin, a veteran with a wealth of experience in multiple schemes and a track record for making plays on the ball, a skill the Lions covet at the position.

    But the player who continues to get the most attention is former second-round pick Teez Tabor. He showed some promising flashes in those early practices, but also had moments of inconsistency, something that has plagued him during his young career. And all of that needs to be viewed through the filter of Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay not practicing. Simply put, time is running out for Tabor to put it together.

    Mike Ford and Marcus Cooper, who both saw snaps late last season, along with Andre Chachere, are Detroit’s other options currently on the roster.

    Backup running back

    The Lions found a lead back last season when they drafted Kerryon Johnson, but given how the team wants to distribute the workload in the backfield, Johnson’s complement will be an important piece to the team’s offensive puzzle.

    Last season’s LeGarrette Blount signing fell flat. This offseason, the Lions added C.J. Anderson on a one-year deal. He bombed as a free-agent signing in Carolina in 2018 before rebounding with the Rams in the second half and through the postseason. If the Lions get that version of Anderson, they’ll be in good shape.

    If not, Zach Zenner will be ready to claim those snaps. After breaking a pair of bones in his back last preseason, he returned in noticeably better shape and delivered his most-productive stretch with the Lions, averaging 4.8 yards and scoring three times on 55 carries.

    Another name to watch will be rookie Ty Johnson. He probably won’t jump both Anderson and Zenner on the depth chart in his first year, but if he can make the 53-man roster, there should be opportunities on offense for him to showcase his elite speed.  

    Fifth wide receiver 

    Barring injury or a transaction, the Lions’ top three receivers are locked in with Golladay and Jones on the outside and offseason signing Danny Amendola in the slot. Additionally, the $350,000 in guarantees the team awarded Jermaine Kearse in June suggests he’s in line to be the top backup for the corps.

    It’s certainly possible those are the only receivers Detroit carries into the regular season, but rostering a fifth option seems more likely. There are several options to consider. Among them are Andy Jones, who has been catching the ball well this offseason. He also does all the little things that earns jobs at the end of the roster, including blocking and contributing on multiple special teams units.

    Rookie Travis Fulgham is another strong contender. Working with the second team offense, he was developing some nice chemistry with backup quarterback Tom Savage, showing decent route running, hands and the ability to high-point the ball.

    Other contenders are Brandon Powell, Chris Lacy and Tommylee Lewis. Special teams is likely to play a big role in the decision.

    Kickoff returner 

    Speaking of special teams, one potential path to a job for a player will be kickoff returns. While it’s always possible the Lions stick with former All-Pro Jamal Agnew in the role, he hasn’t had the same success handling kickoffs as he’s had with punts.

    The Lions have some veterans on the roster with experience, including Lewis, while Powell showcased impressive return skills as an undrafted rookie last preseason. Ty Johnson, with his speed and sturdy 208-pound frame, has also been getting plenty of reps early this offseason.

