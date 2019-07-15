ESPN reported that Robbie Gould received a deal worth $19 million with a fully guaranteed $10.5 million in the first two years. (Photo: Tony Avelar, AP)

Kicker Robbie Gould signed a four-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday instead of playing this season on the franchise tag.

The 49ers had placed the tag on Gould in February for a price tag of about $5 million and faced a Monday deadline to sign him to a long-term deal. ESPN reported that Gould received a deal worth $19 million with a fully guaranteed $10.5 million in the first two years.

Gould had stayed away from the team during the offseason program and requested a trade back to Chicago, where he started his career and where his family still lives.

“Over the years, Robbie has established himself as one of the best at his position in the NFL, which is precisely why we were so committed to working out a new contract with him,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “We are very happy to start off the year on the right foot with this agreement in place so that Robbie can get back with his teammates and focus on making the most out of the upcoming season.”

The Bears had been hoping to bring back the NFL’s most accurate kicker over his two seasons with San Francisco. Chicago released kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a field goal off the left upright and crossbar in the closing seconds of a 16-15 wild-card loss to Philadelphia at home in January, and has struggled to find a replacement.

In two seasons with San Francisco, Gould, 36, has made 72 of 75 field goal attempts and 55 of 59 extra points.

Safety charged, suspended

The New York Giants suspended safety Kam Moore on Monday amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious.

The alleged incident took place Thursday. Moore appeared in state Superior Court in Union County on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.

According to a criminal complaint, the unidentified woman, who told authorities she had been dating Moore since January, stopped by his home late Thursday.

When she arrived, another woman came out of Moore’s home and the two women began to fight, according to the complaint. When the first woman fell to the ground, the complaint said, Moore stepped on her neck. When she eventually stood up, he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

A friend took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was treated. She gave a statement to police a few hours later.

Extra points

Washington quarterback Alex Smith has finally shed the massive brace on his right leg eight months after breaking his tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion. Given the severity of the injury, it’s unlikely Smith plays this season.

... The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a four-year extension before the NFL deadline for franchise-tagged players.

... Tennessee defensive lineman Derrick Morgan and Bengals left guard Clint Boling retired Monday after a respective nine and eight seasons in the league.