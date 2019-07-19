Allen Park — A day after the Detroit Lions' rookies and select veterans reported for training camp, the team placed injury designations on five players Friday afternoon.
Rookies Austin Bryant, P.J. Johnson and Ryan Pope, along with second-year player John Atkins have been placed on the non-football injury list, while wide receiver Chris Lacy will start on the physically unable to perform list.
Atkins and Lacy both spent much of last year on Detroit's practice squad before earning late-season promotions to the active roster. Bryant and Johnson, a pair of defensive linemen, were drafted by the team this offseason, while Pope, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle, was a priority undrafted free agent.
