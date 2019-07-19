Justin Rogers ranks top 25 Detroit Lions in value for 2019
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers ranks the top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season, including receivers Marvin Jones Jr. (left) and Kenny Golladay (right).
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers ranks the top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season, including receivers Marvin Jones Jr. (left) and Kenny Golladay (right). Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Kerryon Johnson, running back: Gone is the era of three yards and cloud of dust, but the team’s brass has made it clear, both in words and actions, the Lions will be committed to the run. Johnson might not be a traditional bell cow in the backfield, but he’s a star in the making, with the ability to pop off a big gain on any touch. He’ll be the engine that makes Detroit’s offense go.
2. Matthew Stafford, quarterback: This is the first year we haven’t listed Stafford No.1 here, but if the ground game and defense come together as hoped, this is the first year in a while the team could be successful without leaning too heavily on the quarterback.
3. Damon Harrison, defensive tackle: The Lions’ top priority on defense is stopping the run, and the difference in that ability before and after the addition of Harrison doesn’t need to be restated. He’s a dominant force on the inside and showed he’s not a slouch as a pass-rusher, recording 3.5 sacks in 10 games after coming over in a midseason trade.
4. Darius Slay, cornerback: The rules long have been bent toward favoring receivers, but with exceptional speed, footwork and ball skills, Slay is able to hang with the opponents’ best pass catcher, week after week. That’s an invaluable resource for any defense.
5. Jarrad Davis, linebacker: Davis took significant steps forward with his development last season, showcasing a newfound ability to rush the passer, while cleaning up many of his issues in coverage. If he can take another step forward this year, particularly with his pursuit angles and missing fewer tackles, he has the talent to become a Pro Bowl-caliber defender.
6. Frank Ragnow, center/guard: We’re working off the assumption the second-year man out of Arkansas is going to be Detroit’s starting center. The role of the position is critical, not just because of what happens after the snap, but also before it. Down after down, Ragnow will be responsible for getting the entire unit in the proper position to handle the defensive look.
7. Trey Flowers, defensive end: The crown jewel of Detroit’s free-agent spending spree, Flowers is a technician at the defensive end spot, rarely blowing an assignment. At the price tag, you’d love to see him rack up double-digit sacks, but as long as he’s setting a strong edge and regularly disrupting the pocket, as he’s done in recent years with New England, it will be money well spent.
8. Quandre Diggs, safety: After making a surprisingly smooth transition to safety, Diggs enters the 2019 campaign as the de facto leader of Detroit’s secondary. A unique playmaker, he plays with a high level of confidence in critical situations, and sets a physical tone with his hard-hitting style.
9. Kenny Golladay, wide receiver: While it wasn’t a great season for Detroit’s receiving corps, overall, Golladay thrived with expanded responsibilities and assignments, some of which were necessitated by injuries. Seeing more exotic coverages, and countering with additional snaps in slot, he managed 70 catches for 1,063 yards. He’s set himself up to be the focal point of the passing attack going forward.
10. Graham Glasgow, guard/center: The durable Glasgow might be making yet another position switch this season. After two years as a left guard, and last year at center, most of the reps have come at right guard this season. He’ll get plenty of opportunities to pave a path for the running backs at that spot.
11. A’Shawn Robinson, defensive tackle: After an early bump in the road, which included a healthy scratch to open the season, Robinson flourished in the new defensive scheme. You’re not going to get a ton of pass rush from him, but his athleticism and strength routinely show up in the ground game.
12. Taylor Decker, left tackle: Decker’s career arc was stunted by a shoulder injury two years ago, and while he was better last year, it still feels as if he wasn’t back to his normal self, particularly as a run blocker. With his next contract right around the corner, 2019 is a big opportunity to reassert himself as a well-rounded blindside option.
13. Da’Shawn Hand, defensive end: A revelation as a rookie, Hand didn’t finish nearly as strong as he started, recording eight tackles, one sack and one QB hit his final eight games. A year in the scheme, and in an NFL weight room, should lead to a more consistent second season.
14. T.J. Hockenson, tight end: The bar is typically set low for rookie tight ends, but expectations are higher for the well-rounded Hockenson, who was taken No. 8 in the draft. Charlie Sanders’ first-year, franchise record of 40 catches for the position isn’t an unreasonable bar for Hockenson, all while contributing solid blocking.
15. Devon Kennard, linebacker: A workhorse in his first year with the Lions, Kennard rarely left the field in 2018. Schematically reliable, he met expectations across the board, but doesn’t have a standout skill. The team added depth on the edge, which could lead to a lighter workload and improved efficiency, particularly with his pass rush.
16. Rick Wagner, right tackle: Left tackle is still viewed as the premium position along the offensive line, but enough teams are utilizing their top edge rushers across from the right tackle. Wagner has been good, not great since signing a monster deal that made him the top paid right tackle at the time.
17. Justin Coleman, cornerback: In the pass-heavy NFL, the nickel corner job is essentially a starting position. Coleman will be tasked with a variety of assignments, from covering slot receivers and tight ends across the middle, to providing reliable run support to an occasional blitz. And much like the CB2 spot, more playmaking would be a welcome change.
18. Tracy Walker, safety: The Lions eased Walker into things as a rookie, and he met or exceeded expectations at every turn. Now that Glover Quin is gone, the Lions will look to Walker to play a far more significant role in the defense. If he can carry the effective use of his length and instincts into the expanded playing time, the team could be pretty good at the safety spot.
19. Marvin Jones, wide receiver: The emergence of Kenny Golladay, and the addition of several passing-game weapons, likely will mean fewer opportunities for Jones. On the other hand, he should benefit from better coverage looks. The offense could really use the return of the deep ball connection he and Matthew Stafford had two seasons ago.
20. Romeo Okwara, defensive end: A waiver claim last season, Okwara went on to lead the Lions in sacks. With the addition of Trey Flowers, Okwara slides into the top backup spot on the defense line, but with the flexibility to play off-the-ball in some packages.
21. Kenny Wiggins, guard: Based on everything we’ve seen through the early stages of the offseason, Wiggins is trending toward a starting job. He’ll need to be better than the inconsistent performance he delivered last year, while filling in for an injured T.J. Lang.
22. Cornerback No. 2: It’s too early to say who will win the job opposite Darius Slay. Rashaan Melvin (pictured) is the front-runner, but Teez Tabor, Mike Ford and rookie Amani Oruwariye will have an opportunity to state their case. Whoever it ends up being, the Lions will be looking for a more consistent playmaker than they’ve had at that spot in recent years.
23. Danny Amendola, slot receiver: The Lions’ offense stalled out after trading away Golden Tate a year ago. Amendola isn’t as dynamic after the catch as Tate, but the new addition is a solid route runner with good hands. He should give the Lions back some stability in the slot.
24. Jesse James, tight end: A key piece in Detroit’s free-agency class, James is a complete tight end who despite just celebrating his 25th birthday already has 36 starts under his belt. He has the size and skills to be a reliable blocker, as well as a big target on third down and in the red zone.
25. C.J. Anderson, running back: Kerryon Johnson won’t be able to carry the load alone. Anderson was brought in with the goal of being the second punch in the combo that LeGarrette Blount wasn’t a year ago. Anderson is coming off a strong finish to last season. To maintain his momentum, he’ll first have to fend off Zach Zenner for playing time.
    Allen Park -- The rookies are already in town and the veterans will report next week. In our final Detroit Lions camp preview, we'll take a look at the five stories will be monitoring not only this month, but throughout the season. 

    Potential holdouts

    Defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Darius Slay sent a statement to the organization when they skipped out on mandatory minicamp last month. Both have sacrificed more than $300,000 in pursuit of new contracts, forgoing $250,000 workout bonuses and eating another $88,650 in fines for missing minicamp. 

    As two of the best players at their positions in the league, who have each outplayed their current deals, both have strong cases for extensions. But with two years remaining on both of the current pacts, forcing the team to negotiate will be a challenge, even for super agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents both men. 

    The Lions can play the next-man-up card all they'd like, but they desperately need both players. Slay is the team's top cornerback by a mile, one who can be relied upon to effectively limit an opponent's best receiver each week, while Harrison's run-stopping abilities are rare and helped transform Detroit's run defense after his acquisition last year. 

    If either or both player opt to hold out during training camp, both sides will feel the pain, as the defense misses valuable practice time with two of its top players, while the price to sit out camp is a steep $40,000 per day. 

    New-look offense

    Injuries played a role, but even before the training room had overcrowding issues down the stretch in 2018, Detroit's offense was falling well short of expectations. That resulted in the ouster of coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and the hiring of Darrell Bevell as the replacement. 

    Bevell has an impressive track record as a coordinator, winning a Super Bowl in Seattle and helping take the Vikings to the cusp a decade ago. He's worked with two Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Brett Favre, as well as a pair of dominant running backs in Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch. 

    The foundation of Bevell's scheme is built upon the West Coast Offense, but he's proven flexible to adapting it to his personnel. He inherits a stocked cupboard in Detroit, with a strong-armed veteran QB, a trio of talented receivers, a revamped tight end room led by this year's first-round pick and a budding star running back in Kerryon Johnson. 

    How quickly the players can pick up the system and how Bevell looks to deploy his arsenal will determine whether the Lions can make significant improvements from a year ago, when they finished 24th in yards and 25th in points. 

    Rookie contributions

    No team wants to rely on first-year players, but quality production from the group can accelerate overall improvement. 

    For the Lions, the focus will be on tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was selected No. 8 overall. Honored as college football's best tight end in 2018, he's an advanced blocker with above-average athleticism and soft hands, which should help him to have an early impact in the passing game.

    It won't be easy, but there's reason to believe Hockenson could threaten Charlie Sanders' rookie record of 40 catches. 

    Beyond Hockenson, there isn't an expectation any of the team's other rookies will start immediately, but several should be able to carve out meaningful roles.

    Linebacker Jahlani Tavai has been doing a lot of work at the line of scrimmage during the early offseason practices, but he can back up all three spots. Safety Will Smith has the speed and length to help in nickel and dime sub-packages, while making a big splash on special teams. And defensive end Austin Bryant, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and running back Ty Johnson should provide solid depth.  

    What a difference a year makes

    Coach Matt Patricia's defense isn't an easy one to learn. On top of the layers of multiplicity it has to combat the various offensive schemes around the league, there's a larger than normal onus on the players to problem solve in the moment and make on-the-fly adjustments. 

    As with anything so complex, improvement comes with experience. That's something we witnessed down the stretch last season. And the offseason addition of defensive end Trey Flowers, who played under Patricia in New England, should only accelerate improvements in 2019.

    The question becomes, how good can this unit be? 

    Assuming Slay and Harrison get back in the fold sooner than later, a top-10 defense isn't out of the question. Opponents are going to have a tough time running against Detroit, so the key areas of improvement will need to come from the pass rush, where Flowers helps, and turning the ball over. Detroit finished 31st in that department last year. 

    Always comes back to the QB

    As long as he's here, Matthew Stafford will always be the center of the attention in Detroit. He's the most talented and productive quarterback the franchise has ever seen, but that hasn't been enough to lead to meaningful team success, spurring an unending debate among fans on whether he'll ever take the team to the next level. 

    The organizational support has been unwavering, but if Stafford can't emphatically rebound from his unimpressive 2018 showing, it could be enough to shift the franchise's mindset. Stafford will turn 32 in 2020, with cap hits north of $30 million in both 2020 and 2021.

    Another team would gladly pay that if they're convinced Stafford is their missing piece. Kirk Cousins proved as much as a free agent a year ago. The Chiefs and Ravens have recently laid out the blueprint for drafting a future starter and trading their veteran after a year. If Stafford shines, and the Lions find a way back into the postseason, that discussion can be delayed. 

