Allen Park — One lingering question as the Detroit Lions near the start of training camp appeared to be answered on Monday when defensive tackle Damon Harrison reportedly told the NFL Network he'll report with the rest of the veterans on Wednesday.
Harrison, a midseason trade acquisition last year, was a key reason the Lions were one of the toughest defenses to run against in the second half of the season. In 10 games with the team, he recorded 50 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks.
His representation expressed interest in working on an extension with the Lions this season. In the meantime, he opted to stay away during both the voluntary portions of the offseason program, as well as mandatory minicamp, sacrificing a $250,000 workout bonus and incurring $88,000 in fines.
Harrison, 30, still has two years remaining on his current contract — signed with the New York Giants in 2016 — which pays him $6.75 million this season and up to $9.25 million next.
