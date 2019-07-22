Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' top free-agent addition will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The team announced Monday that defensive end Trey Flowers still isn't medically cleared, presumably from the offseason shoulder surgery that kept him sidelined during the early portions of the offseason program.

New Lions defensive end Trey Flowers will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

In addition to Flowers, linebacker Steve Longa was also placed on PUP list. Longa is still working his way back from last year's ACL injury. A player can be removed from the PUP list at any time before the start of the regular season.

The Lions quickly signed Flowers at the opening of free agency, inking the former Patriot to a five-year, $90 million contract. He essentially replaces Ziggy Ansah in Detroit's starting lineup and should help a pass rush that struggled to consistently disrupt the pocket a year ago.

On the plus side, the Lions announced five other players have been activated off the PUP and non-football injury lists: Defensive tackle John Atkins, defensive end Austin Bryant, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, offensive tackle Ryan Pope and wide receiver Chris Lacy.

Finally, the team filled its lone open roster spot, signing tight end Austin Traylor.

Undrafted out of the University of Wisconsin in 2016, Traylor has spent time on practice squads with the Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots, Ravens and Broncos. He was promoted to the main roster in Denver in 2017, appearing in seven games, including three starts.

Traylor was most recently with the Salt Lake Stallions of the defunct Alliance of American Football.

