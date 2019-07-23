Allen Park — It appears the Detroit Lions won't have any players holding out when the team opens training camp Thursday.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay reportedly will be on hand when the team opens training camp Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

A day after defensive tackle Damon Harrison told the NFL Network he would report to camp with the rest of Detroit's veterans this Thursday, ESPN is reporting cornerback Darius Slay will also be in attendance.

Both Slay and Harrison had stayed away from the team through the early stages of the offseason program, including mandatory minicamp, in search of contract extensions.

By skipping out on OTAs, each player sacrificed a $250,000 workout bonus, while skipping minicamp resulted in $88,000 fines.

With two years remaining on each deal, the players, despite their star power, had minimal leverage in contract talks. Harrison is set to make $6.75 million this year and up to $9.25 million next year. Slay has base salaries of $12.55 million and $10 million the next two years.

Ford Field scrimmage

The Lions announced they'll hold at full-team scrimmage at Ford Field on Aug. 2, at 6 p.m., as part of "Family Fest."

The event is free, but requires tickets. Fans can register for up to eight tickets to the event through www.detroitlions.com/familyfest.

VIP passes, which gives fans access to reserved seating and a chance to win autographed items, can be claimed at Metro Detroit Ford dealerships.

Doors for the event will open at 4:30 p.m.

