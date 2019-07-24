CLOSE Lions third-year linebacker Jarrad Davis is in Year 2 of Matt Patricia and Paul Pasqualoni's defense, and is ready to attack opposing offenses. Matthew Schoch, The Detroit News

Allen Park — In his second season, Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis tapped into a new skill set, rapidly developing a knack for rushing the passer.

Used situationally throughout the 2018 campaign, Davis generated pressure on nearly a quarter of his rushes, while his 6.0 sacks were triple his total from the previous year.

Not one to rest on his accomplishments, Davis put in time with pass-rushing guru Pete Jenkins this offseason.

"He’s a guy that goes around to different schools," Davis said. "I did a little work with him this offseason, just going out and working on different skills. I just want to be able to add more to my game and help the defense, mostly."

Jenkins has an impressive resume. He has more than three decades of experience coaching at the college ranks, including stints at Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU and USC. He also spent three years (2007-09) working with the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line.

Davis loves the versatility he's added with being able to effectively disrupt the pocket.

"It’s fun to be able to have the offense have to guess -- am I coming, am I dropping, what am I doing? I love that."