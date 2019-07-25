Detroit Lions training camp: Thursday, July 25, 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who is recovering from lower-leg surgery, watches practice from a cart on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Allen Park, Michigan.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who is recovering from lower-leg surgery, watches practice from a cart on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Allen Park, Michigan. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterbacks (from left) Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales drop back during drills.
Lions quarterbacks (from left) Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales drop back during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive back Tracy Walker stretch out at the start of practice.
Lions cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive back Tracy Walker stretch out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and running back Kerryon Johnson work through obstacles during drills.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and running back Kerryon Johnson work through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse eadies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse eadies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Darius Slay talks with the media after practice concerning his contract with Detroit.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay talks with the media after practice concerning his contract with Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The first day of Detroit Lions training camp at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on July 25, 2019.
The first day of Detroit Lions training camp at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on July 25, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Jesse James warms up at the start of practice.
Lions tight end Jesse James warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions center Leo Koloamatangi warms up at the start of practice.
Lions center Leo Koloamatangi warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tackle Rick Wagner warms up at the start of practice.
Lions tackle Rick Wagner warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions guard Beau Benzschawel warms up at the start of practice.
Lions guard Beau Benzschawel warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew warms up at the start of practice.
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Austin Bryant warms up at the start of practice.
Lions defensive end Austin Bryant warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who is recovering from leg surgery, and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watch over practice.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who is recovering from leg surgery, and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watch over practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales line up behind centers during drills.
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales line up behind centers during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works through obstacles during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (left) and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. work through obstacles during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (left) and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. work through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell works through obstacles during drills.
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales drop back during drills.
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales drop back during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Devon Kennard works around a obstacle during drills.
Lions linebacker Devon Kennard works around a obstacle during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Austin Bryant works around an obstacle during drills.
Lions defensive end Austin Bryant works around an obstacle during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Christian Jones works around an obstacle during drills.
Lions linebacker Christian Jones works around an obstacle during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Austin Bryant works around an obstacle during drills.
Lions defensive end Austin Bryant works around an obstacle during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner takes the handoff from quarterback Tom Savage during drills.
Lions running back Zach Zenner takes the handoff from quarterback Tom Savage during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson bobbles a pass, but recovers as he heads down the sideline during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson bobbles a pass, but recovers as he heads down the sideline during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ty Johnson readies for a reception during drills.
Lions running back Ty Johnson readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Mark Thompson readies for a reception during drills.
Lions running back Mark Thompson readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner readies for a reception during drills.
Lions running back Zach Zenner readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson heads up field after a reception during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson heads up field after a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick heads up field after a reception during drills.
Lions running back Theo Riddick heads up field after a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Mike Ford bobbles a ball but recovers and heads up field after a reception during drills.
Lions running back Mike Ford bobbles a ball but recovers and heads up field after a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back C.J. Anderson heads up field after a reception during drills.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson heads up field after a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back C.J. Anderson heads up field after a reception during drills.
Buy Photo
Lions running back C.J. Anderson heads up field after a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception during drills.
Lions running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny Amendola and the Lions wide receivers during drills.
Danny Amendola and the Lions wide receivers during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver up field.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver up field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage looks for a receiver up field.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage looks for a receiver up field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai jogs to the next drill during practice.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai jogs to the next drill during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Tom Savage takes the ball from center during drills.
Lions quarterback Tom Savage takes the ball from center during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running backs Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson wait for the next drill to begin.
Lions running backs Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson wait for the next drill to begin. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson waits for the next drill during practice.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson waits for the next drill during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Jesse James works through the line during drills.
Lions tight end Jesse James works through the line during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Brandon Reilly readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Brandon Reilly readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. takes a reception into the endzone during drills.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. takes a reception into the endzone during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy readies for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham goes up for a reception during drills.
Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham goes up for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola pulls in a reception in the end zone.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola pulls in a reception in the end zone. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy pulls in a reception.
Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy pulls in a reception. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide reception Brandon Reilly pulls in a reception.
Lions wide reception Brandon Reilly pulls in a reception. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., with wide receivers coach Robert Prince looking on, pulls in a reception.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., with wide receivers coach Robert Prince looking on, pulls in a reception. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse brings down a reception.
Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse brings down a reception. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The losing squad, this time the defense, does pushups after losing to the offense during a drill.
The losing squad, this time the defense, does pushups after losing to the offense during a drill. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back C.J. Anderson takes a break, cooling off with wide receiver Jermaine Kearse at the end of practice.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson takes a break, cooling off with wide receiver Jermaine Kearse at the end of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai puts on the pads during practice.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai puts on the pads during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Austin Traylor readies for a reception from a passing machine at the end of practice.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor readies for a reception from a passing machine at the end of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis watches over his players.
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis watches over his players. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Eric Lee and linebacker Jarrad Davis work on hand technique after practice.
Lions defensive end Eric Lee and linebacker Jarrad Davis work on hand technique after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receivers Travis Fulgham works on making a reception with Tom Kennedy distracting after practice.
Lions wide receivers Travis Fulgham works on making a reception with Tom Kennedy distracting after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta heads to the locker room after practice.
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta heads to the locker room after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
New to the training camp in Allen Park, a hill at one end of the practice field that no one used today.
New to the training camp in Allen Park, a hill at one end of the practice field that no one used today. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — Here are some notes and observations from Thursday's training camp practice. 

    ► History and logic tells us there will be bumps in the road during T.J. Hockenson's rookie season. Simply put, the tight end position is one of the most difficult to pick up quickly. But Detroit's first-round draft pick got off on the right foot the first full practice of camp, coming up with a pair of catches in the end zone during red zone drills. 

    The first was a needle threaded between two defenders, including fellow rookie Jahlani Tavai. Hockenson's route took him to the back corner of the end zone and he showed excellent concentration, seeing the ball into his hands while keeping his feet in bounds, despite heavy traffic near the boundary. 

    Later in practice, Hockenson made a leaping grab on a ball to his back shoulder over safety Will Harris. The tight end did a nice job rotating his body in the air, securing the ball to his chest and maintaining possession as he went down on his back. 

    ► Beyond the players designated with non-football injuries or physically unable to perform, two others were notably absent from participating during the practice. Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson wasn't spotted on the field during the morning session, while rookie linebacker Malik Carney spent the day working on the side. 

    Also working on the side, running sprints, was wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, suggesting he's closing in on a return to action. 

    ► The pacing of Thursday's practice was a slow build. The team was carefully eased into a return to action after their summer break and the first padded practices right around the corner. 

    ► Danny Amendola is now wearing No. 80, which he previously donned in Miami and New England. He had been sporting No. 12 prior to tight end Michael Roberts' release. 

    ► Amendola was one of five players working on punt return. Joining him were Jamal Agnew, Brandon Powell, Tom Kennedy and Quandre Diggs. 

    ► Andrew Adams snagged a gimme interception in full-team work. The Tom Savage pass was intended for Brandon Powell, running a post, but was put directly into the defensive back's chest. 

    Adams was similarly opportunistic playing for the Bucs last season. Despite being on the field for just 35 percent of the team's defensive snaps, he came away with four interceptions. 

    ► Cornerback Teez Tabor earned a nice PBU with strong positioning in zone coverage, leaping up to bat away a deep throw into the end zone intended for Kenny Golladay. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE