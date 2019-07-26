Lions head coach Matt Patricia says A'Shawn Robinson reported to training camp on Thursday, but since has been excused to deal with a personal matter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — There was one notable absence from the first Detroit Lions training camp practice with starting defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson nowhere to be found on Thursday.

On Friday, Lions coach Matt Patricia acknowledged Robinson reported to camp with the rest of his teammates this week, but since has been excused to deal with a personal matter.

Robinson is expected to be back with the team soon, according to Patricia.

A second-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2016, Robinson thrived in his third season, despite a defensive scheme change. In 13 games (seven starts), he recorded 49 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. He was a standout in the run game, ranking fifth among interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Robinson, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract with Detroit. He's set to earn $1.16 million this season and primed to earn a significant long-term deal if he can stay healthy and continue to produce at his current level.

