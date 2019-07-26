A young fan carries Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe's helmet as he headed to the field. (Photo: Jim Mone, AP)

Oxnard, Calif. — Though his math was a little fuzzy, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opened training camp by making a point that every player on the roster was under contract.

What Jones really had in mind while mentioning 80 players when it should have been 90 was one in particular: star — and how holdout — running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Once the questions began on reporting day Friday, Jones declared Elliott “late.” With two years left on his rookie deal, the two-time NFL rushing champion wasn’t around for a physical or conditioning test a day after missing the team’s flight to California.

The first practice is set for Saturday, with no indication that anything will change with Elliott. One of Elliott’s representatives didn’t return a message seeking comment.

The fourth overall choice in the 2016 draft, Elliott is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in the fifth year, which was a team option since the former Ohio State star was a first-round pick.

Rams extend McVay, GM

After leading the Rams to two consecutive NFC West titles and a Super Bowl, coach Sean McVay received a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season, the team announced.

General manager Les Snead also received an extension through 2023. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Giants receivers banged up

The New York Giants are being hit by a rash of injuries at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard broke his left thumb reaching to catch a pass on Thursday in the first practice of training camp.

Receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury. They said the injury also happened in practice Thursday.

Rookie Darius Slayton, the fifth-round draft pick from Auburn, missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury, while veteran Brittan Golden sustained a groin injury late in Friday’s workout.

Mixed emotions

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Peko was torn over whether to report to training camp after his wife, Giuliana, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Giuliana made the decision for him.

“It’s crazy that I’m here, but it’s her. She wouldn’t want it any other way,” Peko said following practice, a day after he was excused by the team to miss the opening session.

Personnel dept.

Seahawks agreed to a three-year contract extension with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

... Dolphins have signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to one-year, $3 million contract.

... Texans receiver Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been taken off the physically unable to perform list.