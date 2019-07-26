CLOSE

Veteran running back C.J. Anderson, rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai on Lions training camp Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Allen Park — This probably won't come as a big surprise, but Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson will gladly welcome a bigger workload in his second season. And the Detroit Lions aren't denying that's a possibility, but history and logic suggests there will be a limit on how much the team actually puts on his plate if they want to maximize both his durability and production. 

Johnson was sensational as a rookie, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Only Green Bay's Aaron Jones topped that figure. But despite a modest workload, 118 total carries and never more than 19 in a single week, Johnson lasted just 10 games prior to being shelved by a knee injury. 

Clearly, the Lions are hoping for more out of Johnson this year, starting with a full 16 games. But what's the ceiling for how many carries that back can handle, while continuing to be as productive and efficient? Right now, the team isn't looking to put a number on it. 

"Nobody’s setting a number, a ceiling, a floor or anything of who’s going to get what touches and all that," running backs coach Kyle Caseky said earlier this week. "It’s all about getting the running game going and then setting all the other stuff up for us.

"Whoever the best running back is that comes out of this thing will be getting the touches, whoever’s hot will be getting the touches. And I don’t know who that is right now, but it’s going to be one of those things where they’re pushing each other right now and it’s good because there’s competition."

The Lions have quality depth in the backfield this year, with the additions of C.J. Anderson and speedy rookie Ty Johnson joining the returning Zach Zenner and Theo Riddick. There's a decent possibility they all see carries this season, but none have Johnson's potential. 

After averaging nearly 24 carries his final season at Auburn, Johnson would be thrilled to have his number called more often his second season in Detroit, especially after spending his offseason making sure his body is better equipped to handle the rigors of the NFL grind. 

"I mean, I play football,” Johnson said. “That’s what I do, that’s what I’ve always done. I’ve been a running back my whole life. As long as they keep giving it to me, until my body breaks down I’m going to keep going."

But that's exactly what the Lions want to avoid. Johnson entered the league banged up from that year at Auburn, battled a number of injuries through high school and college, and wasn't able to finish his rookie season. 

Caskey noted Kerryon's workload probably won't be something he thinks about during a game.

"Kerryon’s as tough as any of them, so I don’t foresee any problems with anything coming about," Caskey said. "I’m not going to sit there in a game and say, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s got a number of touches, we got to get him out,’ or anything like that. He is one of those guys that he’ll give you everything he’s got. Every player’s a little different when the flow of the game starts hitting them, so we’ll figure it out as we go."

And maybe Johnson will see weeks with 20 or 25 carries. But going back to last season, Lions coach Matt Patricia acknowledged he's reviewed studies on season-long usage at the position. And his former employer, the New England Patriots, haven't had a back average more than 20 touches the past decade. The team leader was typically closer to 15. 

Even if Johnson averages only 15 touches per game, that would be a 52-percent increase in his workload from a year ago, assuming he manages to stay healthy for 16 games. 

Johnson is going to be an important piece in Detroit's offense. Maybe even the key cog. After his impressive rookie campaign, his workload figures will undoubtedly be on the rise, but expectations for that increase should be tempered. 

Detroit Lions training camp: Friday, July 26, 2019
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson goes up for a reception during drills.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson goes up for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Christian Jones pulls down fullback Nick Bawden.
Lions linebacker Christian Jones pulls down fullback Nick Bawden. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales lineup behind linemen Luke Bowanko, Frank Ragnow and Leo Koloamatangi during drills.
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales lineup behind linemen Luke Bowanko, Frank Ragnow and Leo Koloamatangi during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up with the team at the start of practice.
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up with the team at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws to the end zone during practice.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws to the end zone during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches practices from a cart while recovering from leg surgery.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches practices from a cart while recovering from leg surgery. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham pulls down a reception.
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham pulls down a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Mark Thompson rumbles into the end zone after a reception.
Lions running back Mark Thompson rumbles into the end zone after a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions warm up for the second day of training camp at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on July 26.
Detroit Lions warm up for the second day of training camp at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on July 26. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up with the team Friday in Allen Park.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up with the team Friday in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions safety Andrew Adams warms up at the start of practice.
Lions safety Andrew Adams warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford jogs during warmups.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford jogs during warmups. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage and Matthew Stafford jog to the next drill during practice.
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage and Matthew Stafford jog to the next drill during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales lineup behind linemen Luke Bowanko, Frank Ragnow and Leo Koloamatangi during drills.
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales lineup behind linemen Luke Bowanko, Frank Ragnow and Leo Koloamatangi during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an opening during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an opening during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner back Mike Ford looks to knock down the ball during secondary drills.
Lions corner back Mike Ford looks to knock down the ball during secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Ray Smith looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions defensive tackle Ray Smith looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions lineman Da'Shawn Hand looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions lineman Da'Shawn Hand looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackles Ray Smith and P.J. Johnson battle during drills.
Lions defensive tackles Ray Smith and P.J. Johnson battle during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong and defensive end Eric Lee go one on one during drills.
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong and defensive end Eric Lee go one on one during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson reaches back for a reception during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson reaches back for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson pulls in a reception.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson pulls in a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James pulls down a reception.
Lions tight end Jesse James pulls down a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Austin Traylor brings in a reception.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor brings in a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson heads up field after a reception.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson heads up field after a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta readies for a reception during drills.
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham takes a reception up field.
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham takes a reception up field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James pulls in a reception.
Lions tight end Jesse James pulls in a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Austin Traylor brings in a reception.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor brings in a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
LIons tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception.
LIons tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during practice.,
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during practice., Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions guard Beau Benzschawel heads off the field after the end of practice.
Lions guard Beau Benzschawel heads off the field after the end of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions guard Mark St. Andrew heads off the field after practice.
Lions guard Mark St. Andrew heads off the field after practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay and members of the secondary take a break after practice ends on Friday.
Lions corner back Darius Slay and members of the secondary take a break after practice ends on Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James readies for a reception from the passing machine after practice.
Lions tight end Jesse James readies for a reception from the passing machine after practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick brings in a reception from the passing machine after practice.
Lions running back Theo Riddick brings in a reception from the passing machine after practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Austin Traylor readies for a reception from a passing machine after practice.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor readies for a reception from a passing machine after practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
