Detroit Lions training camp: Friday, July 26, 2019
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson goes up for a reception during drills.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson goes up for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Christian Jones pulls down fullback Nick Bawden.
Lions linebacker Christian Jones pulls down fullback Nick Bawden. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales lineup behind linemen Luke Bowanko, Frank Ragnow and Leo Koloamatangi during drills.
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales lineup behind linemen Luke Bowanko, Frank Ragnow and Leo Koloamatangi during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up with the team at the start of practice.
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up with the team at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws to the end zone during practice.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws to the end zone during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches practices from a cart while recovering from leg surgery.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches practices from a cart while recovering from leg surgery. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham pulls down a reception.
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham pulls down a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Mark Thompson rumbles into the end zone after a reception.
Lions running back Mark Thompson rumbles into the end zone after a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions warm up for the second day of training camp at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on July 26.
Detroit Lions warm up for the second day of training camp at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on July 26. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up with the team Friday in Allen Park.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up with the team Friday in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions safety Andrew Adams warms up at the start of practice.
Lions safety Andrew Adams warms up at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford jogs during warmups.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford jogs during warmups. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage and Matthew Stafford jog to the next drill during practice.
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage and Matthew Stafford jog to the next drill during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales lineup behind linemen Luke Bowanko, Frank Ragnow and Leo Koloamatangi during drills.
Lions quarterbacks Tom Savage, Matthew Stafford and David Fales lineup behind linemen Luke Bowanko, Frank Ragnow and Leo Koloamatangi during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an opening during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an opening during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner back Mike Ford looks to knock down the ball during secondary drills.
Lions corner back Mike Ford looks to knock down the ball during secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Ray Smith looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions defensive tackle Ray Smith looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions lineman Da'Shawn Hand looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions lineman Da'Shawn Hand looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills.
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara looks to knock down the ball during defensive secondary drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackles Ray Smith and P.J. Johnson battle during drills.
Lions defensive tackles Ray Smith and P.J. Johnson battle during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong and defensive end Eric Lee go one on one during drills.
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong and defensive end Eric Lee go one on one during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson reaches back for a reception during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson reaches back for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson pulls in a reception.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson pulls in a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James pulls down a reception.
Lions tight end Jesse James pulls down a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Austin Traylor brings in a reception.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor brings in a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson heads up field after a reception.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson heads up field after a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta readies for a reception during drills.
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta readies for a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham takes a reception up field.
Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham takes a reception up field. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James pulls in a reception.
Lions tight end Jesse James pulls in a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Austin Traylor brings in a reception.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor brings in a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
LIons tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception.
LIons tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during practice.,
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during practice., Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions guard Beau Benzschawel heads off the field after the end of practice.
Lions guard Beau Benzschawel heads off the field after the end of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions guard Mark St. Andrew heads off the field after practice.
Lions guard Mark St. Andrew heads off the field after practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay and members of the secondary take a break after practice ends on Friday.
Lions corner back Darius Slay and members of the secondary take a break after practice ends on Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James readies for a reception from the passing machine after practice.
Lions tight end Jesse James readies for a reception from the passing machine after practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick brings in a reception from the passing machine after practice.
Lions running back Theo Riddick brings in a reception from the passing machine after practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Austin Traylor readies for a reception from a passing machine after practice.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor readies for a reception from a passing machine after practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are reportedly on the verge of landing some defensive line help. According to ESPN, the team is finalizing a deal to sign former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels. 

    Daniels, 30, had spent his entire seven-year career with the Packers prior to being surprisingly released by the team earlier this week. He has more than 100 games of experience, including 72 starts. The 6-foot, 310-pounder has 29 career sacks and was selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl. 

    Daniels was limited to 10 games last season due to a foot injury, but reportedly had interest from multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, following his release.   

    His addition would solidify an already strong defensive tackle group in Detroit, headlined by Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson. Also in the mix is 2018 fourth-round draft pick Da'Shawn Hand, who has the flexibility to play inside and out. 

    Harrison, who reported to training camp after skipping out on the team's OTAs and mandatory minicamp, is currently on the non-football injury list. Robinson has also missed the past two practices while tending to a personal matter. 

    According to Pro Football Focus, Daniels graded out as an above-average defender each of the past six seasons, equally successful stopping the run and rushing the passer. 

