Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are reportedly on the verge of landing some defensive line help. According to ESPN, the team is finalizing a deal to sign former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

Mike Daniels (Photo: Jeffrey Phelps, AP)

Daniels, 30, had spent his entire seven-year career with the Packers prior to being surprisingly released by the team earlier this week. He has more than 100 games of experience, including 72 starts. The 6-foot, 310-pounder has 29 career sacks and was selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Daniels was limited to 10 games last season due to a foot injury, but reportedly had interest from multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, following his release.

His addition would solidify an already strong defensive tackle group in Detroit, headlined by Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson. Also in the mix is 2018 fourth-round draft pick Da'Shawn Hand, who has the flexibility to play inside and out.

Harrison, who reported to training camp after skipping out on the team's OTAs and mandatory minicamp, is currently on the non-football injury list. Robinson has also missed the past two practices while tending to a personal matter.

According to Pro Football Focus, Daniels graded out as an above-average defender each of the past six seasons, equally successful stopping the run and rushing the passer.