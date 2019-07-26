Ezekiel Elliott has contemplated not reporting to camp in hopes of forcing the Cowboys to address his wish for a contract extension. (Photo: Max Faulkner, Tribune News Service)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not on the team plane when it departed Dallas for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., increasing the drama surrounding a possible hold out, according to the NFL Network.

Elliott does not have to officially show up until today when Jason Garrett holds the first team meeting before the first practice.

There are players who meet the team in California for camp, though, most traditionally take the charter from Dallas.

He can be fined $40,000 for each day of training camp that he misses, under Article 42 and Section 1 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. And he would lose the opportunity to earn an accrued season if he doesn’t report by Aug. 6.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said on Wednesday that he expected Elliott on the charter for camp, as he hadn’t been told otherwise.

Lewan to appeal

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan (Michigan) plans to appeal his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs, even knowing he’ll most likely lose.

Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl tackle, spent his time Thursday answering every question from reporters defending himself, apologizing for missing the Titans’ first four games of a crucial season and explaining what happened.

“I don’t want the legacy or whatever I’ve done in the last five years to be tarnished by something like this, which was a complete accident,” Lewan said.

Lewan said he met with doctors and nutritionists this offseason looking for a way to keep himself healthier for life after football, thinking of his 2-year-old daughter following a concussion he had in the 2018 season opener. He also had his doctor and nutritionist look into what he was taking.

He passed a drug test in April, then failed a test on May 28. Lewan said that likely was due to a bad batch of a supplement found to contain the banned substance ostarine.

The NFL notified him by July 1 that he would be suspended for four games due to the failed test, and Lewan met personally with general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel to share the news of his pending suspension.

Personnel dept.

The Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin have agreed on a one-year contract extension that will run through the 2021 season.

The 47-year-old Tomlin had two years left on his previous deal, a time frame when the Steelers typically renegotiate or do new contracts for prominent coaches, players and front-office members.

... The Jets and first-round pick Quinnen Williams have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $32.5 million fully guaranteed.

Williams, a former Alabama defensive tackle, was the No. 3 overall selection in the NFL draft. He missed the Jets’ first practice of training camp Thursday, but is expected to participate today.

Williams’ deal includes a nearly $21.7 million signing bonus.

... Chargers offensive lineman Russell Okung will miss most of training camp due to blood clots.