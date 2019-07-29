Detroit Lions training camp: Sunday, July 28, 2019
Lions newly signed defensive tackle Mike Daniels, with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, stretches out at the start of practice Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan.
Lions newly signed defensive tackle Mike Daniels, with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, stretches out at the start of practice Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
United States Congresswoman Debbie Dingell gets a photo with Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the start of Sunday's practice.
United States Congresswoman Debbie Dingell gets a photo with Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the start of Sunday's practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hands off to running back Zach Zenner.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hands off to running back Zach Zenner. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner comes off the sled during drills.
Lions running back Zach Zenner comes off the sled during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Mark Thompson dives at a blocker pad during drills.
Lions running back Mark Thompson dives at a blocker pad during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels makes his way onto the practice field Sunday.
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels makes his way onto the practice field Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels makes his way onto the practice field Sunday.
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels makes his way onto the practice field Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. chats with newly acquired defensive tackle Mike Daniels as they make their way onto the practice field Sunday.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. chats with newly acquired defensive tackle Mike Daniels as they make their way onto the practice field Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. chats with newly acquired defensive tackle Mike Daniels as they make their way onto the practice field Sunday.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. chats with newly acquired defensive tackle Mike Daniels as they make their way onto the practice field Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels makes his way onto the practice field Sunday.
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels makes his way onto the practice field Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels stretches out at the start of practice Sunday.
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels stretches out at the start of practice Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
United States Congresswoman Debbie Dingell shares a cart with Lions vice chairperson Sheila Ford Hamp and owner Martha Ford during a visit to camp Sunday.
United States Congresswoman Debbie Dingell shares a cart with Lions vice chairperson Sheila Ford Hamp and owner Martha Ford during a visit to camp Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels stretches out at the start of practice.
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong and defensive lineman P.J. Johnson go one on one during drills.
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong and defensive lineman P.J. Johnson go one on one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels jogs onto the field during Sundays practice.
New Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels jogs onto the field during Sundays practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Malik Carney sits on a ball, watching practice but not participating in drills.
Lions linebacker Malik Carney sits on a ball, watching practice but not participating in drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions newly acquired defensive tackle Mike Daniels watches a drill during Sunday's practice.
Lions newly acquired defensive tackle Mike Daniels watches a drill during Sunday's practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions newly acquired defensive tackle Mike Daniels watches a drill during Sunday's practice.
Lions newly acquired defensive tackle Mike Daniels watches a drill during Sunday's practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson comes off the sled during drills.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson comes off the sled during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson comes off the sled during drills.
Lions running back Ty Johnson comes off the sled during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Mark Thompson comes off the sled during drills.
Lions running back Mark Thompson comes off the sled during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James readies for a reception.
Lions tight end Jesse James readies for a reception. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta pulls in a reception during drills.
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta pulls in a reception during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Austin Traylor stretches for an overthrown pass, getting his hands on it before losing it on the way down during drills.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor stretches for an overthrown pass, getting his hands on it before losing it on the way down during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Austin Traylor stretches for an overthrown pass, getting his hands on it before losing it on the way down during drills.
Lions tight end Austin Traylor stretches for an overthrown pass, getting his hands on it before losing it on the way down during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner blocks for quarterback Tom Savage.
Lions running back Zach Zenner blocks for quarterback Tom Savage. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow block for quarterback Tom Savage.
Lions running back Zach Zenner and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow block for quarterback Tom Savage. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell stretches out for a reception.
Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell stretches out for a reception. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Garret Dooley and tight end Jesse James go one on one during drills.
Lions linebacker Garret Dooley and tight end Jesse James go one on one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive ends Eric Lee and Austin Bryant do some extra work as players make their way onto the field for Sundays practice.
Lions defensive ends Eric Lee and Austin Bryant do some extra work as players make their way onto the field for Sundays practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson dives at a blocker pad during drills.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson dives at a blocker pad during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner dives at a blocker pad during drills.
Lions running back Zach Zenner dives at a blocker pad during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back C.J. Anderson dives at a blocker pad during drills.
Lions running back C.J. Anderson dives at a blocker pad during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions completed their first week of training camp and have the day off on Monday. Heading into the second week, here are five players trending up. 

    ► Tight end T.J. Hockenson

    Sure, there are things for Hockenson to improve upon, namely with his blocking, but the first stretch of camp couldn't have been much more promising for the first-round pick out of Iowa. 

    As a pass-catcher, Hockenson is exceeding high expectations. He runs routes to all depths and has showcased outstanding hands and body control. Where he continues to shine the brightest is in the red zone. Working in the confined spacing, he's getting quality separation on his routes and catching everything thrown his direction. He's owned the back corner of the end zone on flag patterns, catching at least four scores in that area. 

    Detroit's other tight ends also have performed well when working inside the 20-yard line, and the group is shaping up to be a position of strength. 

    ► Cornerback Rashaan Melvin

    From the moment he was signed in March, Melvin looked to be the top contender for the starting outside job opposite Darius Slay, but a sluggish performance in the early portions of the offseason program left the competition open heading into camp.

    It's still too early to suggest someone has won the role, but Melvin is starting to stack together good practices and is putting some distance between himself and the other contenders on the roster. 

    As he's adjusted to the scheme and techniques, Melvin has looked more comfortable in coverage. His footwork has been sharp, putting him in position to make plays on the ball. That was his calling card prior to landing in Detroit. He easily intercepted a pass intended for Kenny Golladay and added a couple more breakups throughout the first few practices. 

    Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin, a free-agent pickup, talked Sunday about settling in to his new team, and what the addition of DT Mike Daniels means.

    ► Running back Ty Johnson

    It was a shame to see Theo Riddick's lengthy and productive run with the Lions end so unceremoniously, but that's the nature of the NFL, and the team was simply getting ahead of the curve on its numbers game in the backfield. 

    Obviously, Kerryon Johnson is the real deal, and C.J. Anderson and Zach Zenner are good complements, but Riddick's release speaks well to what the Lions have seen from Ty Johnson, the sixth-round pick out of Maryland. 

    With a sturdy frame and track speed, Ty Johnson already has flashed his ability to get the edge on outside runs. Plus, he remains in the mix for the kickoff return job, where he'll have a better opportunity to state his case during the preseason games. 

    ► Defensive lineman Kevin Strong

    Although there's little concern about any long-term issues, Detroit's defensive line is beat up at the moment. By the time the team finished practice on Sunday, they only had four healthy options of the 14 on the roster. 

    But bumps and bruises created opportunity for others, and Strong was one of those four young linemen who received a significant increase in reps because of the depth chart decimation in front of him. With that extra time, the undrafted rookie out of UTSA made a reasonably strong impression. 

    Despite high temps with equally high humidity, stamina didn't seem to be an issue for the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, who was moving well throughout the session. He was the only lineman consistently having success in one-on-one pass rush drills, working both inside and outside techniques, and he carried over his ability to penetrate in full-team work. 

    The Lions' D-line is loaded with talent, but there's always room for at least one surprise to make the roster. Strong put his best foot forward out the gate and will look to build on that early momentum. 

    ► Wide receiver Brandon Powell

    Powell was one of those surprises last year, earning a roster spot after a stellar training camp and preseason. And he's getting plenty of reps in practice, including some creative run and short pass looks, suggesting the Lions want to continue to explore the shifty slot receiver's potential in their new scheme. 

    Like Ty Johnson, Powell will get the opportunity to bolster his case in the return game. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE