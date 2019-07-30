Lions coach Matt Patricia gives an update Tuesday morning on the injury status of defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da'Shawn Hand. By Matt Schoch, Special to The Detroit News
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added a defensive tackle Tuesday to the roster to help replenish the team's depleted depth, signing Fredrick Jones.
Undrafted out of Florida State, the 6-foot-2, 304-pound Jones initially signed with the New York Jets this offseason before being waived last week.
In four years with the Seminoles, he appeared in 46 games, including 10 starts, recorded 67 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Jones bolsters a depth chart that's been hampered by injuries and absences. Damon Harrison and Darius Kilgo remain on the non-football injury list, while Da'Shawn Hand and John Atkins both left Sunday's practice with injuries. A'Shawn Robinson missed the first week of training camp tending to a personal matter.
Regarding Hand, coach Matt Patricia said it's a day-to-day issue.
To make room for Jones on the roster, the team waived wide receiver Brandon Reilly.
