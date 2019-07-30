Graham Glasgow, who played center last season, is moving back to guard for the Lions. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — For his transition back to guard, Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow has been going into the archives and watching tape on his former right-hand man, T.J. Lang.

And also himself.

The former Michigan walk-on-turned-three-year-starter has moved from center to guard for his fourth season in Detroit and has popped in some 2017 game film to bone up.

Glasgow just recently started from Week 1 and saw the Lions’ offense combine for 59 points in impressive wins against the Cardinals and Giants to open that season.

Spoiler alert for Graham, but a once-promising 3-1 start ended at 9-7 and short of the playoffs, although Lang made his second Pro Bowl.

Glasgow is studying the retired Lang at right guard, while keeping an eye on himself at left guard — the year before his first shift on the line the following offseason.

“I like to watch a few of his games, see how he played, see how he would go about things,” Glasgow said of Lang. “But at the same time, I’m not trying to be him. You’ve got to be you as a player.

“I can look at how I played guard too, just on the other side. I get to see a little bit of both.”

If Glasgow, 27, keeps binging his career, he’ll have plenty of downs to devour. He played every down in 2017 and missed one snap last year at center.

Glasgow admitted he’s had his “wires crossed” during the transitions at times, forgetting momentarily if he’s on the back side or play side.

Meanwhile, Glasgow confirmed what most believe and have seen from new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s attack.

“I think that right now it looks like we’re running the ball a lot more, and that’s something that we’ve been talking about and that’s going to be good for our football team,” Glasgow said. “You can see it, I can see it. I think it’s going well so far, we’re just going to be practicing every day trying to get better.”

Glasgow said he expects the heavy run percentages to be more in line with a Jim Harbaugh attack than a Jim Bob Cooter one.

“It’s similar in the sense of ideology, but an actual scheme it’s all different,” said Glasgow, the middle of three brothers who went from walk-ons to scholarship players in Ann Arbor. “Everybody’s terminology is different and everybody’s way that they want the scheme of everything is different.”

Glasgow said former Lions center Travis Swanson — like new Lions center Frank Ragnow, a former Arkansas standout — tutored him on being ultra-prepared as a young player, something he’s passing along as he slides into a leadership role.

“What I said, and what Travis said to me, is I just need to learn the plays and learn them better than anybody else,” Glasgow said. “From there, you can learn the technique and just become a better player. It all just starts with knowing and knowing that you know, and going from there.”

After joking he could take Lang’s job once again someday, Glasgow said the radio world isn’t one for him.

“He was a good player, and I’m sure he’ll do great on the radio now,” Glasgow said of Lang, who will reportedly be involved in WJR’s Lions broadcasts. “I don’t want to do that. That’s on the record: I don’t want to do that.”

Family outing

Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, was at training camp Tuesday appearing in good health after she underwent a 12-hour brain surgery in the offseason.

In April, Stafford had a procedure to remove an acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous brain tumor that can impact balance and hearing.

According to her Instagram post at the time, the procedure was complicated by an "abnormal vein," but the updates since then have all been positive, including a post of her riding a roller coaster with Matthew earlier this month.

Kelly Stafford was busy much of the practice wrangling the couple's older two daughters, 2-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer. Each carried balloon animals but kept a safe distance away from Lions mascot Roary, who was taking pictures with fans at a display.

After practice, the Staffords walked off the field together, each spouse carrying one of the twins.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.