Former Lions running back Theo Riddick reportedly will join the Denver Broncos.

Allen Park — According to the various reports, former Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick had interest from multiple teams following his release last weekend. Now, he's settled on a new home.

After taking a physical earlier this week, Riddick is set to join the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

Barring the unexpected, it appears coveted free agent RB Theo Riddick will sign with the Broncos later this week, per source. Saints were also in on Riddick and several other teams called on former Lion. Appears Elway about to give Joe Flacco a new weapon. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2019

A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2013, Riddick developed into one of the premier pass-catching running backs in the NFL. A highly elusive player in the open field, he's averaged 56 receptions the past five years. In 2015, he set Detroit's single-season reception record for the position, hauling in 80 balls.

He caught 61 passes a year ago, but struggled to make tacklers miss at the same rate, resulting in a career-low 6.3 yards reception. That production drop, as well as a growing injury history and intriguing youth in the Lions' pipeline all ultimately factored into his release.

Assuming he sticks in Denver and can stay healthy, he'll get a chance to make his former team regret the decision to move on. The Lions are scheduled to travel to Denver to play the Broncos in late December.

