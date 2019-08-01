Allen Park — According to the various reports, former Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick had interest from multiple teams following his release last weekend. Now, he's settled on a new home.
After taking a physical earlier this week, Riddick is set to join the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.
A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2013, Riddick developed into one of the premier pass-catching running backs in the NFL. A highly elusive player in the open field, he's averaged 56 receptions the past five years. In 2015, he set Detroit's single-season reception record for the position, hauling in 80 balls.
He caught 61 passes a year ago, but struggled to make tacklers miss at the same rate, resulting in a career-low 6.3 yards reception. That production drop, as well as a growing injury history and intriguing youth in the Lions' pipeline all ultimately factored into his release.
Assuming he sticks in Denver and can stay healthy, he'll get a chance to make his former team regret the decision to move on. The Lions are scheduled to travel to Denver to play the Broncos in late December.
